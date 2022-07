For years, local State Farm agent Tracy Portillo has worked to show what a ‘Good Neighbor’ looks like. Now Portillo can share more than a cup of sugar as one of 100 State Farm agents nationwide, and one of two from Virginia, selected by the company to designate $10,000 to any charity of their choice, in recognition of their community engagement efforts.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO