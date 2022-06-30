ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota Wins Three Awards

By Grant Dossetto
knsiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota took home three awards at the parent organization’s Nationwide Leadership Council. The most prominent is the Gold Standard Award. It is given to chapters...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Bernick Family Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

ST. CLOUD -- The Bernick Family Foundation is accepting grant applications. The Bernick Family Foundation will award grants from $5,000 to $40,000 to organizations that support youth, either by building career skills or supporting activities that address active lifestyles and well-being. Applicants must be 501(c) (3) nonprofits, schools, or government...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Johnson
Person
Biggie
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
WANE-TV

Watch: Northern lights glow over Minnesota

JACKSON COUNTY, Minn. (CBS) – The Northern lights illuminated the skies over Jackson County, Minnesota, on Saturday morning. A video filmed by an eyewitness, Judy Allen, shows green lights glowing in slow motion. The phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, results from electrically charged particles from the sun entering...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#Trophies#Charity#Board Of The Year
knsiradio.com

Food Shelf Challenge Running Through July

(KNSI) – Catholic Charities and Hunger Solutions Minnesota are challenging you to help the St. Cloud food shelf in a time of great need. With school out, children don’t have access to free or reduced lunches. Their families typically turn to the food shelf to help until classes are back in session.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Minnesota

Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul going another year without 4th of July fireworks?

MINNEAPOLIS - It's like Halloween with no candy, or Thanksgiving without a turkey.For another year, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have scrapped plans for large Fourth of July fireworks displays.The summer tradition used to draw thousands to the cities.Before the booms above the Stone Arch Bridge, relaxing tunes flow from the hands of Michael Sawyer has he strums his banjo. The musician, who goes by Clawhammer Mike, always performs at the Fourth of July festivities downtown."Fireworks, so colorful, so loud, just a way that we can all come together and kind of celebrate," he said.There won't be as much of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Invasive lupine, a lovely lightning rod on Minnesota's North Shore

Every year, in early summer, fields of lupine erupt in a cornucopia of color along the North Shore of Lake Superior, in different shades of purple and pink, blue and white. Photographers adore the tall, showy, vibrant wildflowers. Lupine images sprout on Facebook this time of year. Yet those pictures...
MINNESOTA STATE
wjon.com

Where to Spot the Wienermobile Around Minnesota This July

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the road and making a handful of stops around the Land of 10,000 Lakes this summer. If you've never seen the giant rolling hotdog up close, it really is a sight to take in. I had a chance to take a tour of one of these vehicles a few years ago, and I was blown away by the attention to detail Oscar Mayer put into building and decorating them.
KAAL-TV

MN Attorney General Keith Ellison tests positive for Covid-19

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet, Ellison said he is feeling fine and he is grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted. He will be isolating and working from home over the holiday week and is looking forward to next year's 4th of July celebrations.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
BECKER COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy