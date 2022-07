Utah Utes Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?. The 5-10, 184-pound Second Team All-Pac-12 performer and excellent pro prospect might not be one of the stars in the offensive backfield, and he might not be one of the killers on the front seven, but he now needs to be considered among the best corners in the country.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO