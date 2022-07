An unidentified driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Saturday night after a rollover accident on Massachusetts Street just south of downtown. According to an email from Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Laura McCabe, a Lawrence police officer in South Park observed a Ford Explorer in the 1100 block of Massachusetts Street traveling southbound at a high rate of speed about 10:40 p.m. The officer pursued the vehicle and soon found it had rolled over onto its roof in the 1400 block of Massachusetts Street.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO