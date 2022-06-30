ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ just debuted Walt Disney Studios’ first animated series in 99 years

By Becky Burkett
Cover picture for the articleWalt Disney Animation Studios just debuted its first-ever animated series on the Disney+ streaming platform, and the new series is not only delightful; it also lets fans get to know a beloved Disney character so much better. Baymax! debuted on Wednesday on Disney+. The new animated series rolled out...

Time for New Merch! Our July shopDisney List

Are you planning a trip to a Disney Park and searching for new clothing and accessories for your trip? Maybe you collect Disney merchandise and want to stay in the loop on all the newest styles. Regardless of if you are on the hunt for Minnie Ears, new Star Wars merch, or Disney-inspired home goods, we have great new options on shopDisney this month.
‘Full Monty’ Actor Fired From Disney+ Reboot After Claims of “Inappropriate Conduct”

In late March, Disney announced that they were working on a new series for Disney+ that was based on the hit 1997 film, The Full Monty. Disney had acquired the rights to The Full Monty when it purchased 21st Century Fox in 2019 and shared that the film’s original stars had all signed on to come back — including Robert Carlyle as Gaz, Mark Addy as Dave, Lesley Sharp as Jean, Paul Barber as Horse, Steve Huison as Lomper, Wim Snape as Nathan, Tom Wilkinson as Gerald, and Hugo Speer as Guy.
Netflix cancels yet another animated show after one season

Netflix's slate of animated series has grown a little smaller once more with the cancelation of Q-Force. Q-Force, or Queer Force to give its full title, followed a group of LGBTQ superspies – led by Steve Marywhether, better known as Agent Mary, a James Bond-esque figure – as they try to prove themselves to their colleagues and government.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Full Details Revealed on Disney's $5,000 Drink

Disney is selling a $5,000 cocktail on their new cruise ship. The Kaliburr Cystal is the name of the drink and videos of it being served have taken social media by storm. Arthur's About Theme Parks actually spoke to a bartender to figure out what kind of liquor is worth that kind of money. For starters, there's Grand Marnier Quintessence (pricey cognac!). Then, we get Camus cognac, Japanese citrus fruit, yuzu, and kum2quat. Along with the drink, there are other component parts in that cool space-age container. There are some shots of Pappy Van Wink;e's Family Reserve 23 Year bourbon, Taylor Fladgate Kingsman Edition Very Old Tawny Port. Some other reports say that it comes with a bottle of sparkling wine from Skywalker Vineyards. (As an added bonus, a voucher to visit Skywalker Ranch as well.) So, a couple of different things for that staggering price.
Elizabeth Olsen Refused to Watch ‘Doctor Strange 2’ After Disney Sent Her Watermarked Screener

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has earned just over $950 million at the worldwide box office, but the film’s co-lead Elizabeth Olsen still has not seen it. The actor revealed on “The Tonight Show” that a cold prevented her from watching the movie at its premiere, and then she refused to watch the watermarked screener Disney sent her as a back-up because it was just too “distracting.”
Maya Hawke of "Stranger Things" Has 2 Very Famous Parents

Maya Hawke's portrayal of Robin Buckley, the quirky Hawkins teen who befriends Steve Harrington in the third season of "Stranger Things," quickly made her a fan favorite. As it turns out, Maya's foray into the Upside Down wasn't her intro to Hollywood, though; she's been around red carpet royalty her entire life. The 23-year-old actor is the child of two major stars, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.
GAC Family Followed In Hallmark's Footsteps With Christmas In July Block, And Even Used A Former Hallmark Star To Do It

Over the last several months, a bit of a rivalry has emerged as newish network GAC Family has poached some top tier talent from Hallmark, including names like Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar. Now, the network is even hopping into the Christmas in July game with its first-ever programming block — and the network is bringing in another former Hallmark name to host it.
We Finally Know What’s Included in the $5K Disney Wish Drink!

On June 29, fans around the world watched in amazement as Disney Cruise Line christened the newest ship in its fleet, the Disney Wish. The ship joined an already impressive fleet that consists of the Disney Wonder, the Disney Dream, the Disney Magic, and the Disney Fantasy. Not long after the christening, media Guests were invited onboard for a 3-day cruise, during which time they could see all of the incredible things the Disney Wish had to offer. One of those things was an exclusive bar area called Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge.
LIFESTYLE
James Cameron May Not Direct the Final ‘Avatar’ Films

James Cameron may have created the planet of Pandora, but there’s a chance the filmmaker does not direct all of the Avatar films. After the franchise’s game-changing first film, Cameron decided to continue the saga with four more stories, the first of which, Avatar: The Way of Water, hits theaters on Dec. 16, 2022. The third installment hasn’t been announced, but it’s slated to be released in December 2024, since it was filmed back-to-back with Avatar 2.
MOVIES
Greenwich Buys WW2-Set Documentary ‘From Where They Stood’ From MK2 Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Greenwich Entertainment has acquired U.S. and Canadian distribution rights to Christophe Cognet’s “From Where They Stood,” a searing WW2-set documentary which premiered at the Berlinale. Represented in international markets by MK2 Films, “From Where They Stood” went on the win the Spirit of Freedom Award for best documentary at last year’s Jerusalem Film Festival. Produced by Raphaël Pillosio, “From Where They Stood” retraces the footsteps of a handful of prisoners in Nazi concentration camps who managed to take clandestine photographs of the hell the Nazis were hiding from the world. These photos were either smuggled...
MOVIES
Stranger Things season 4 finale reveals major secret about Vecna

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2. Everything on Stranger Things leads back to One, a.k.a. Henry Creel, a.k.a. Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). It was true in the sense that a young Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) first opened a portal to the Upside Down during her showdown with the psychic prodigy at Hawkins Lab years ago, but the season 4 finale in the two-part Volume 2 drop on Friday came with a new revelation that connects a major series-long thread.
