ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden says drivers will pay more for gas 'as long as it takes' to counter Russia

By Breanne Deppisch
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UrOWE_0gQt8jpq00


P resident Joe Biden said Thursday that U.S. drivers will continue to pay record-high gas prices for “as long as it takes” to stop Russia’s war in Ukraine , acknowledging that consumers are unlikely to see relief at the pump anytime soon.

During a press conference Thursday following the NATO summit in Spain, Biden was asked how long people should expect to pay gas premiums because of Vladimir Putin’s war.

“As long as it takes,” Biden said, "so that Russia cannot in fact defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine.”

“This is a critical, critical position for the world," he added.

Gas prices have hit record highs in recent months, part of soaring inflation that has badly hurt Biden's approval ratings and sapped support for his spending programs. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.86, according to AAA, up from $3.12 a year ago. Republicans have blamed the high prices on Biden's green agenda and efforts to limit drilling for oil and gas.

Biden also expressed optimism about the Russian oil price cap plan proposed by G-7 nations earlier this week.

The price cap scheme would seek to minimize Russia’s oil export revenue through restrictions on the insurance and shipping of its seaborne crude.

DAILY ON ENERGY: Q&A WITH TOP RUSSIA OIL PRICE CAP PROPONENT SIMON JOHNSON

“We've delegated a commission, a group of our national security people, to sit down and work out that mechanism,” Biden said of the plan.

“We think it can be done," he added. "We think it can be done to drive down the price of oil and would drive down the price of gasoline as well.”

Biden also touted steps he has taken at home to help drive down prices, including ordering the release of 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and asking Congress and states to enact gas tax holidays at the federal and state level.

“If we do these things,” he said, and if Congress and the states agree to pass gas tax holidays, then "it’s estimated … we could bring down the price of oil about $1 a gallon at the pump, in that range. And so we could have immediate relief in terms of [the] temporary elimination of the gas tax.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“And so I think there's a lot of things we can do, and that we will do,” Biden concluded. “But the bottom line, ultimately, the reason why gas prices are up, is because of Russia — Russia, Russia, Russia.”

Comments / 20

Shady Wade
3d ago

As he cruises around in his not so green limos planes and choppers not knowing where he's even at of spending a dime of his own money. Pretty easy to just let slide isn't it obidenoff.

Reply(1)
13
Cracker Jacques
4d ago

Price of gas in Russia $1.07 a gallon. #WillTheRealPutinPuppetPleaseStandUp

Reply
18
justsayingasIseeit
3d ago

no, but we will pay for it for as long as it takes to get joe out of office

Reply
16
Related
Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Gas Prices#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Nato#Aaa#Republicans#Russian#G 7#Daily On Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
215K+
Followers
66K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy