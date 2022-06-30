ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Conrad gets the job done for Eagles

By Matt Long
goldcountrymedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery team has an unsung hero or two, players who quietly go about their job, do it well and do it without complaint. Vista del Lago senior Rosie Conrad is that player for the varsity girls’ basketball team. For as long as she’s played basketball, Conrad has been more as a...

goldcountrymedia.com

goldcountrymedia.com

Janniro runs scratch win streak to 3 at Fast Fridays in Auburn; sidecar duo has perfect night

FAST FRIDAYS Results July 1 Division I Scratch main event: 1. Billy Janniro, 2. Louie Mersaroli, 3. Bart Bast, 4. Blake Borello. Division I Handicap main event: 1. Blake Borello, 2. Bart Bast, 3. Rheten Todd. Division II main event: 1 John Peters, 2. Lawrence McNutt, 3. Dean Newnham. Division III main event: 1. Mike Newnham, 2. Sam Richardson, 3. Everett Holmes. Youth 250 main event: 1. Darren Armbruster, 2. Chase Kangas, 3. Catherine Moore. Youth 150 A main event: 1. Matthew Wright, 2. Leeann Emerson, 3. Javce Preuss. Youth 150 B main event: 1. Wesley Rearick, 2. Jameson Hutchinson, 3. Caden Cavrikas. Extreme Sidecars main event (round 2): 1. Joe Jones/Tom Summers, 2. Smiley Kinne/Chuck Heider, 3. Ace Kale/Johnny Glover.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Folsom Pro Rodeo sells out, thousands in attendance

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A long time tradition in Folsom returned for another year this Fourth of July weekend. Folsom Pro Rodeo had thousands of fans packed in the arena Saturday for non-stop action, fun, and excitement. Fans who attended Friday night said it was even busier. “Great experience! Good food, good drinks, and great […]
FOLSOM, CA
asu.edu

ASU in California launches Sacramento Scholarship Program

8 students receive a $4,000 scholarship each to intern in state government offices. Eight Arizona State University students will head to Sacramento this summer to intern for California state policymakers and agencies, thanks to an interdisciplinary scholarship program funded by the The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions.
TEMPE, AZ
sandiegoville.com

The Hamburger Hut Makes Triumphant Return To San Diego's North County

After being shut down by the city late last year, the hospitality team behind Moto Deli, Valentina Restaurant and Corner Pizza have reopened The Hamburger Hut, a San Diego burger & beer restaurant with a new tiki theme and full bar. Local entrepreneur Mario Guerra has been quietly launching eateries...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Inderkum High Coach Killed, 4 Hurt In Shooting Outside Sacramento Nightclub

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting near a Downtown Sacramento nightclub left one person dead and several others hurt early Monday morning. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of 15th and L streets. Sacramento police say people were leaving a nightclub in the area when the shooting happened. Five men were hurt in the shooting. One of those men later died at the hospital, police say. Please help if you have any information about last night’s shooting by using the QR code to upload evidence to @SacPolice. https://t.co/doFRCgPegj pic.twitter.com/xNyk0OZlO8 — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) July 4, 2022 Family has identified the man killed as...
SACRAMENTO, CA
chicagopopular.com

Chula Vista: Dueling DUI’s

Chula Vista, California (CP) — Dueling DUI’s The female driver of the Toyota Prius was eastbound on E St. with her dog. The male driver of the Toyota Camry was making a left turn from westbound E St onto southbound Woodlawn Ave. The two collided, and the Camry was spun around and went into the wall outside of the Taco Bell parking lot. Both drivers failed their Field Sobriety Testing and were arrested.
CHULA VISTA, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Chamber of Commerce Family Fourth of July event is underway

Auburn's Chamber of Commerce Family Fourth of July celebration has begun. Auburn Hook & Ladder Co.'s annual pancake breakfast was on its way to serving more than 600 people, beating last year's all-time high, and a parade full of floats, sirens, balloons and treats for kids followed, starting atop Lincoln Way, cruising through downtown and finishing at the Gold Country Fairgrounds, where more fun awaits this afternoon and evening, beginning at 5 p.m. and culminating with fireworks at 9:30.
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

Officials investigate drowning on American River near Folsom Lake| Update

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has died after drowning in the American River near Folsom Lake Saturday, officials with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office say. Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to the lower American River near Satan's Cesspool Rapid after reports came in of two people stranded on a rock.
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Folsom Marine who survived bombing returns home

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a Folsom Marine who survived a suicide bombing in the Kabul airport in 2021, is back home in Folsom. Sergeant Andrews was among 18 service members who survived in August 2021. The attacked killed 13 other Marines. Andrews is grateful for the love and support that he’s received from […]
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Robert Peterson 8/16/1940 - 5/11/2022

We lost a beloved husband, father, avid golfer, and esteemed barrister due to complications of dementia. Robert graduated from Portland State University and Santa Clara University School of Law. Robert served in the U.S. Army, Judge Advocate General's Corps, where he rose to the rank of Captain. Robert was the first Chief Counsel of the Cal/OSHA Appeals Board. He helped draft the Cal/OSHA regulations for California. He opened the Robert D. Peterson Law Corporation in 1982, specializing in Cal/OSHA law. Robert is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (née McCarthy) Peterson, sons, Justin, Andrew, Nicholas, and Austin F. Peterson, five grandchildren Walker, Robert, Avery, Charles, William Peterson and sister, Martha Peterson. He was preceded in death by his parents Doris and Helmer Peterson of Portland, Oregon and beloved brother Wallace Peterson of Walker Lake.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento power restored for over 3,800 SMUD customers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — SMUD is currently responding to a power outage affecting customers in Downtown Sacramento, South Natomas, and Land Park. As of 1:50 p.m. the power was restored to those affected areas. As of 1:08 p.m. 3,846 SMUD customers are without power. There is no further information at this time and there is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Marysville, CA

Known as “California’s Oldest Little City,” Marysville is a charming little city located in the Gold Country Region in Northern California. The city was a crucial location during the Gold Rush of California in the 1800s, welcoming numerous immigrants due to this mass migration. These immigrants rushed...
MARYSVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Emmett Berry 6/23/1929 - 6/17/2022

Emmett Robert Berry, age 92, died on June 17, 2022, following a short illness. Emmett is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean Berry, their three children and their spouses: Mark (Jennifer), Kathleen (Michael McIntire), and Robert (Bonnie); and seven grandchildren: Margaret, Stewart, Catherine, Caroline, Madeleine, Ryan, and Amanda. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Brennan, brother Charles Berry, cousins William and John Berry, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Timothy, Terence, and Michael Berry and Janet Linville. Emmett was a proud son of Silver Lake, KS. In 1945, when his father took a job with the Southern Pacific Railroad, Emmett relocated from Topeka, KS to Roseville, CA with his mother, Margaret, and six siblings. Emmett was a 1947 graduate of Roseville High School. During high school Emmett supported his family by working for Andrew’s Grocery in downtown Roseville. In 1950, Emmett began a 38-year career as a bread salesman with Butter Cream, Sunbeam, Blue Seal, Webber’s, and Wonder Bread and spent almost his whole career working in Roseville. In 1961, he married Jean at St. Rose Church in Roseville. Following his retirement, Emmett enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, and volunteering at his parish food locker. He and Jean traveled the world and enjoyed their vacation home in Boulder Creek, CA. He will be remembered for his love of his large Irish family, wonderful sense of humor, his ability to “never let the truth get in the way of good story,” and his warm-hearted disposition. A 50-year parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Emmett was a man of strong Catholic faith. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, July 7th at 6:30 pm and a funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 8th at 11:00 am, both at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Carmichael. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Sacramento. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society – OLA Conference, 5057 Cottage Way, Carmichael, CA 95608.
ROSEVILLE, CA

