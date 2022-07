NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George S. Hall, 82, of Niles, passed away Sunday evening, June 26, 2022 at his home in Niles. George was born on September 17, 1939 in Hillsboro, Illinois, the son of the late Bryce and Ruth (Huber) Hall. George was a graduate of the Missouri...

