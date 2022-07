Palmetto Place Children’s Center today received a donation of fresh produce from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Community Demonstration Garden. DHEC broke ground on the garden, designed by the agency’s Bureau of Community Nutrition Services SNAP-Education team to demonstrate the benefits of healthy food, in May. The garden’s goals are to supply the community with fresh fruits and vegetables, increase access to healthy food, improve diet and promote a healthy lifestyle.

