Louisville, KY

Kentuckian reunites with husband, family after military deployment

 4 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s not just members of the military who serve and make sacrifices. Their families often serve and sacrifice along with them. And, with the repeal of the “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” policy in 2011, the families that support our troops are...

WHAS11

Here's what fireworks are legal in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Whether you live in Kentucky or Indiana, there are some laws everyone has to be aware of when celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks. You can't light up within 200 feet of a structure, vehicle or person. You have to obey local ordinances. Fireworks that...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
UPI News

Third police officer dies in Kentucky shootout

July 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Kentucky said a third officer shot in a standoff this week has died after police attempted to serve a warrant. The Prestonburg Police Department identified the three officers killed as canine handler Jacob Chaffins, Capt. Ralph Frasure and deputy William Petry. WDRB-TV in Louisville, Ky., reported a K-9 dog was also killed and four other officers injured in the Thursday night shooting.
KENTUCKY STATE
actionnews5.com

CROWN Act made law in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of July 1, Tennessee is the first state in the Mid-South to make the CROWN Act law. It stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. This new law prevents employers from discriminating against natural hair or protective hairstyles like braids, locs and twists.
MEMPHIS, TN
WEHT/WTVW

3 police officers killed in Kentucky by suspect with rifle

ALLEN, Ky. (AP) — Three Kentucky law enforcement officers were killed when a man opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant at a home in eastern Kentucky. Police took 49-year-old Lance Storz into custody late Thursday night after an hourslong standoff at a home in Allen, a small town in the hills of […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Doctor says Kentucky murder suspect not mentally capable of standing trial

“I’m very frustrated because there is no justice in this case for my sister.”. Those were the words that Lisa Green, sister of Robin Jones, told the Franklin Circuit Court on June 22 after a psychiatrist at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) in LaGrange who evaluated Clifton Sapp, the man charged with the murder of Jones, the ACCESS Soup Kitchen & Men’s Shelter kitchen manager, in November 2020, testified that he does not deem Sapp mentally competent to stand trial.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

More Kentucky counties in the red, yellow for COVID than in green

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the first time since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began issuing their COVID Community Levels maps in April, Kentucky has more counties in the red or yellow categories than those that are in the green. The map, which was posted to...
KENTUCKY STATE
somerset106.com

Gov. Beshear Gives Covid-19 Update

During his weekly Team Kentucky update Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is experiencing a slight plateau, with 9,579 cases announced from June 21st through June 27th. The positivity rate is also experiencing a plateau at 13.36% on June 26th. Overall hospitalizations in Kentucky, as well as the number of patients in the ICU and on a ventilator, have moderately increased, but this increase is not expected to continue. The CDC currently has Laurel County in the “Low” Community Level for COVID-19. For more information visit https://www.laurelcohealthdept.org/covid19 Parents and caregivers can now get their children 6 months through 5 years of age vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, are advised to get vaccinated. The new vaccine booster for the super-contagious omicron variant is expected to arrive this Fall. Elderly and immunocompromised will be advised to get it.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

AG Daniel Cameron seeking help from Kentucky Supreme Court to reinstate abortion laws

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Vowing to continue his fight to halt abortions in Kentucky, attorney general Daniel Cameron is seeking help from the state’s highest court. Sunday, Cameron’s office said he filed a Writ of Mandamus and Prohibition with the Supreme Court of Kentucky. This is his response to a temporary restraining order issued last week by a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge, allowing abortions to continue while blocking the state’s trigger law that went into effect following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Spend the Night at this Haunted Opera House in Kentucky

I am convinced that there are two types of people in this world. The first are the ones (like me) who cover their eyes during scary movies and still somehow mange to jump out of their seat (It's that music, I tell ya). The second are the ones who celebrate Halloween for months on end and are more interested in people's real encounters with ghosts than the special effects of Hollywood. My aunt and uncle fall into the latter as they use their PTO from work to schedule ghost hunts all over Indiana and Ohio.
KENTUCKY STATE
american-rails.com

Kentucky Scenic Train Rides

Railroading in Kentucky is an interesting affair; to the east bituminous coal and the rugged Appalachian Mountains dominate the landscape while the much flatter Mississippi River Valley is situated to the west. Here, main lines of the north-to-south Illinois Central and Gulf, Mobile & Ohio passed by on their way...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRN

3 Kentucky officers dead after shooting

Three law enforcement officers and a K-9 deputy were killed in an ambush in Kentucky. Metro police searching for woman who fired shots …. Broadway workers report smaller Fourth of July crowds …. TWRA investigating fatal boating incident in Decatur …. LaVergne man killed in crash on Old Hickory Boulevard.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Louisville, KY
