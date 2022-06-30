Woman faces meth counts following stop

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the community in regards to a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night in Emporia. At approximately 10:08 p.m. on Monday night, the Sheriff’s Office received a shots fired call in the area of 299-18 Liberty Road in Emporia. Deputies arrived at the scene eight minutes later to find a victim, later identified as Monta’ T. Gray, suffering from a gunshot wound. Gray was transported by ambulance to Bon Secours Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center where he died of his injury.

EMPORIA, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO