In January of 2015 Great Rivers Greenway began work on a plan to redevelop the North Riverfront. Because the Rams NFL ownership was threatening to leave St. Louis unless a new stadium was in their future, GRG and urban design firm Forum included an alternative plan to incorporate a new stadium along the riverfront. That July, the plan was released to the public, and the stadium, the possibility of the city paying for it, and the Ram’s future in STL became the focal point of public discussion around redeveloping the North Riverfront. As we all know, even as early January of 2016 it was clear the Rams would be leaving St. Louis. While there’s no doubt the inclusion of the stadium and the loss of the Rams put a black mark on GRG’s ambitious plan, it has remained the best document around which developing the NRF can be discussed.

