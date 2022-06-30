ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

Monroe County war memorial, courthouse vandalized with pro-abortion rights messages

By Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — “Free the uterus.” “Abort the court.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who vandalized the county courthouse with pro-abortion rights messages in downtown Bloomington.

The sheriff’s office says the vandalism happened in broad daylight around 5 p.m. on Monday, June 27 on W. Kirkwood Avenue.

Investigators released photos of both a person of interest and the damage they left behind.

    Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff's Office
    Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff's Office
    Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff's Office
    Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff's Office
    Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff's Office
    Person of interest, Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff's Office
    Person of interest, Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff's Office
    Person of interest, Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff's Office

“Her body her choice” was left on the side on the side of the courthouse, while other pro-abortion rights messages were scrawled onto a war memorial in front of the courthouse.

There was also an expletive directed at former president Donald Trump.

If you know anything, you’re asked to to contact Deputy Walls via dispatch at 812-349-2781. You can also reach out to the MCSO’s Facebook page .

