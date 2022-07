James Cameron may have created the planet of Pandora, but there’s a chance the filmmaker does not direct all of the Avatar films. After the franchise’s game-changing first film, Cameron decided to continue the saga with four more stories, the first of which, Avatar: The Way of Water, hits theaters on Dec. 16, 2022. The third installment hasn’t been announced, but it’s slated to be released in December 2024, since it was filmed back-to-back with Avatar 2.

MOVIES ・ 38 MINUTES AGO