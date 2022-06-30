ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger dies at 83

By Antonio Planas
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe founder of the Hells Angels Sonny Barger has died at 83 after a battle with cancer, according to a social media statement and his former attorney. A statement on Barger's Facebook page notes his death. His former attorney, Fritz Clapp, told NBC News in a phone call Thursday...

Ann Plamondon
3d ago

I remember him fondly as a kid in California. We lived next door to a chapter. I used to sped time at the club house. Loved the members they were patient with me as a kid. I remember the bike rides.

Frank Belleville
3d ago

"Treat me good, I'll treat you better. Treat me bad, I'll treat you worse." - SonnyRIP, sir.😥✌🏻🇺🇲

u-needpeoplelikeme
3d ago

doesn't matter how tough you can be we're all going to die, so keep humble. R.I.P. 🙏

