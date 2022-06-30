ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Wacky Wednesday Coming Up for July

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQaEW_0gQt5cC200
Calhoun Journal

June 30, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – Every first and third Wednesday in June and July join the fun of Wacky Wednesday in Zinn Park. The fun will be between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. Join Main Street Anniston and Anniston Parks and Recreation for Wacky Wednesday beginning on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, at 10:30 am in Zinn Park. This FREE event will be held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month in July. They will have a Bounce House, the Something To Do Truck, the Splash Pad will be open, and each week they will host a different educational demonstration. Kona Ice, Called Coffee, and Train Station Cafe will be on site so bring some cash if you would like to purchase some treats.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

