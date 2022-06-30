ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court to hear major case over state legislatures' power to set federal elections rules

By Melissa Quinn
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington — The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to take up an elections case brought by North Carolina Republicans that could diminish the power of state courts to order changes to rules for federal elections and the redrawing of congressional districts approved by state lawmakers. The dispute involves...

