Mom makes sons 3D printed Stanley Cup

By Dara Bitler
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Fans flooded downtown Denver to celebrate the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup championship on Thursday morning.

A couple brothers who were at the parade celebration decided to bring their own Stanley Cups.

“We wanted to make our contribution to this situation and want to make it good for everyone,” Ivan Garcia said.

Ivan and Evan said their mom actually 3D printed the Stanley Cups for them to use. The replicas were also covered in foil.

‘Surprise of a lifetime’: Denver visitor didn’t know about Stanley Cup

“My mom actually put this together. We went to the Edmonton series, and we saw a bunch of people with cardboard cutouts. I called my mom and said, “we’ve got to make our own” and I was expecting a cardboard cutout of the Stanley Cup and she made this.” “The woman is fantastic and very creative,” Evan Garcia said.

We will have special streaming coverage starting at 9 a.m. from FOX31 NOW and you can watch the parade and rally on TV, live on FOX31 and Channel 2.

