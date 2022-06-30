Lakeland Media and LkldNow’s Role

Johnathan Scott Freeman passed away June 16th, 2022, at 12:42 p.m. He was the child of Randall Dean and Kathy Freeman Migues. He was the answer to my dreams, heart, and soul. We have decided since his heart, and body are still so strong, that he will be the first to donate any and all organs needed to other HIV patients. Turning this tragedy into a Victory, in the name of our Loving God. He would have wanted it that way, as to carry a message of hope to those that suffer who were never given that opportunity till recently. That way he still lives on, until we meet again. God bless you baby. My only comfort is knowing that each tear shed by others as well as myself, is because of our deepest love for you. We WILL meet again. Love You!! Johnathan and Patrick were the first same sex couple to get married in Bartow at Polk County’s Valentine’s Day Celebration.

