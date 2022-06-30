Lakeland Media and LkldNow’s Role

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Barry Friedman
 4 days ago

A few weeks ago, I enjoyed a pleasant chat over coffee with Rilee Delgado and Connor Keith from the local lifestyles newsletter LALtoday. Among the topics we discussed was my perception that some local residents are confused about the differences between some of the newer media organizations in Lakeland....

Plans for 541-Bed Hospital in South Lakeland Rile Neighbors

Some residents around Harrell’s Nursery Road off of County Road 540A are having nightmares about screaming ambulance sirens, hovering helicopters and the traffic back-up of nearly 400 cars a hospital shift change could bring. That’s because Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, one of the largest hospital chains in the country, is...
Guide to Red, White & Kaboom Sunday Night

Are you planning to go downtown Sunday evening for Lakeland’s annual Red, White & Kaboom Independence Day celebration and fireworks? LALtoday put together a guide to what you can expect, including a schedule, food trucks and entertainment.
Melva Young Harvey, 89

Melva Harvey passed away on June 18, 2022, in Lakeland, Florida. Melva was born in Douglas, Georgia in 1933. Her father moved the family to Eustis, Florida for employment during the Great Recession in 1939. She enjoyed the small-town atmosphere and worked at a young age babysitting and at the local movie theater. At Eustis High School, she was involved in many activities and clubs. She was in the Beta, Prep and Glee clubs and was the co-captain on the cheerleading squad. After graduation in 1951, she moved to Jacksonville, Florida for a clerical job with her older sister. She lived with her brother’s family until she met her future husband, Harry Harvey. They married in 1956 and moved to Orlando, Florida where just before their 1st Anniversary they had their first son, Gary. Their second son Kent followed in 1960. She was a housewife in those days and raised two boys while Harry worked. Eventually her husband’s job moved them to Tallahassee, Florida then back to Jacksonville where she lived for most of the rest of her life.
Trenton “Gunka” W. Gifford, 85

Trenton W. Gifford “Gunka”, 85, of Lakeland Florida passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022. Trenton was born on September 10, 1936 to Lyle and Ruby Gifford of Rensselaer Indiana. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Joan Gifford, Virginia O’Brien and Norman Gifford.
Lakeland Reacts to Supreme Court Abortion Ruling

As black clouds threatened rain, about 20 pro-choice protesters lined Florida Avenue in front Southgate Shopping Plaza Friday evening, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down federal protections for a woman’s right to have an abortion, allowing each state to rule on the matter. Cheryl Alexander, 64, held...
Dr. Jerel “Jerry” Francis Eaton, 75

Dr. Jerel Francis Eaton known as “Jerry” passed peacefully on June 3, 2022. Born in Illinois to Ortis A. and Mildred V. Eaton, he is preceded by his parents and brother David Hart. He resided in Lakeland, Florida with his wife Linda C. Eaton, married for 55 years.
Clarissa “Chris” Ann Lapham Sullivan, 86

Clarissa Ann Lapham Sullivan — known to most friends and family members as “Chris” — died June 11, 2022, after a series of strokes. She was a resident of Lakeland, Florida for more than 60 years. She had other nicknames as well, including “Miss ATT” because she spent so much time on the phone with her three sisters. She had a quick sense of humor and a delivery so deadpan you sometime didn’t know whether she was joking or not. She was born April 14, 1936, in Schenectady, New York. She graduated from Mont Pleasant High School.
Biscuits & Benedicts Opens in Dixieland

The long-anticipated Biscuits and Benedicts has opened on South Florida Avenue in Dixieland following nearly three years of challenges. With brunch entrees ranging from $8.95 to $15.95, the eatery emphasizes local products from businesses like Concord Coffee, Tea Largo and Bee-Haven Honey Farm, as well as works from local artists, The Lakelander reports. Owners Troy Hambrick and James Kerr are in the process of getting an alcohol license and are already considering opening a second location at Merchants Walk. | Menu.
John P. Drabik III, 46

John P. Drabik, III age 46 passed away June 17, 2022 after his battle with cancer. John was born August 6, 1975 in Winter Haven, FL. He is survived by his mother Janet Frankenburger Seibel (widow of Tom), father John P. Drabik, Jr. (Judith), brother William Justin Drabik, half brother Alex, half sister Erica, step brother Wayne Seibel and two step sisters Jennifer and Tammy.
Burton Clare Spalding, 84

Burton Clare Spalding, 84, Lakeland, went home to be with the Lord on June 18, 2022. He was born on January 6, 1938, in Ionia, MI; a son of the late Leon and Viola (Nichols) Spalding. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Wallace; his grandson, David Spalding;...
Rodin Exhibit Opens at the Polk Museum of Art on Saturday

Works from the most famous name in modern sculpture have taken their places inside the exhibit halls of the Polk Museum of Art at Florida Southern College, waiting for the public to view them starting on Saturday when the doors open at 10 a.m. “Rodin: Contemplation and Dream – Selections...
Johnathan Scott Freeman, 43

Johnathan Scott Freeman passed away June 16th, 2022, at 12:42 p.m. He was the child of Randall Dean and Kathy Freeman Migues. He was the answer to my dreams, heart, and soul. We have decided since his heart, and body are still so strong, that he will be the first to donate any and all organs needed to other HIV patients. Turning this tragedy into a Victory, in the name of our Loving God. He would have wanted it that way, as to carry a message of hope to those that suffer who were never given that opportunity till recently. That way he still lives on, until we meet again. God bless you baby. My only comfort is knowing that each tear shed by others as well as myself, is because of our deepest love for you. We WILL meet again. Love You!! Johnathan and Patrick were the first same sex couple to get married in Bartow at Polk County’s Valentine’s Day Celebration.
Poor Porker Making Way for a Coffeehouse and Marketplace

The Poor Porker, a vintage outdoor venue known for its beignets and live music, announced it is closing its doors after a farewell party on July 3 to make way for Unfiltered Lakeland, a “coffeehouse, marketplace, eventspace” scheduled to open later this year. According to a Poor Porker...
15 Graduates Receive Scholarships From Washington Park/Rochelle Alumni

The Washington Park/Rochelle Alumni Association handed out $30,000 in scholarships to 15 local high school graduates at its 29th annual Scholarship Awards Celebration at the Polk Museum of Art. Members of the alumni association attended historically Black schools in Lakeland until the students from Rochelle High School were integrated into...
Donna Anderson Brook, 60

Donna Anderson Brook, age 60, of Lakeland, Florida passed away unexpectedly at her home on June 14, 2022. Donna was born to Louise and Ralph Anderson in Winchester, Massachusetts. She is survived by her 5 children, Anthony Jackomino of Florida, Melanie Schiefer and her fiancé Bryan Swerlein of Ohio, James Meek of Ohio, Quincy Grimes and her husband Andrew Grimes of Ohio, Hali Chocamani and her husband Miguel of Bolivia. Donna was a graduate of Middlesex Community College located in Massachusetts.
Andrew “Ward” Wardlaw Edwards Jr, 87

Andrew Wardlaw (Ward) Edwards Jr. passed away peacefully on June 12, 2022. A life-long resident of Polk County, Ward was born on March 12, 1935 in Bartow, Florida to Andrew Wardlaw and Pauline Burright Edwards. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Jerry Edwards, David Edwards and Jim Edwards.
Lakeland Uses Federal and State Programs to Help with the Housing Crisis

James and Lavern Watkins dreamed of owning their own home to raise their children and looked for several years, but couldn’t find anything in their price range. But then the couple heard about the city’s Infill Land Bank Program, which provides city-owned lots to builders to construct homes to be sold to low- to moderate-income residents.
Claudia J. Shaffer, 84

Claudia J. Shaffer, 84, of Lakeland, passed away June 19, 2022. She is survived by her husband, of 63 years, Charles Shaffer. Born July 23, 1937, in Logansport, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Jess and Agnes Hoover. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Joni Beth Shaffer; sisters, Barbara Shafer and Mary Hoover; and brother, Kenny Hoover.
Luke Douglas Chambers, 17

Luke Douglas Chambers passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. He was 17, one month shy of his 18th birthday. Luke was born on July 20, 2004 to parents Danny and Rebecca. Although born in Brandon, Polk County was Luke’s home; he was raised and grew up in the Lakeland area. Luke was a true country boy that enjoyed everything outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish with a Rancho Mafia passion. He was a student at Lake Gibson High School and would have been starting his Senior year this fall.
Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

