ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Symrise Partners With Biotech Company to Advance Beauty Ingredients

By Jennifer Weil
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Y30M_0gQt3LSD00
Symrise has teamed with Evoxx. Courtesy of Getty Images/Symrise

PARIS — Symrise Cosmetic Ingredients has partnered with Evoxx, a biotech company, to develop biotechnological processes for beauty ingredients.

“Evoxx contributes its expertise in research and development, as well as its global leadership in manufacturing of enzymes and probiotics,” Symrise, the Holzminden, Germany-based fragrance and flavors supplier, said in a statement released Thursday. “Symrise adds their knowledge and capabilities in creating innovative and sustainable cosmetics ingredients.”

Consumers today are focusing more strongly on how sustainable their beauty products are, opting for socially and eco-conscious, transparent solutions. At the same time, they are increasingly requesting natural- or renewable-based products.

Symrise said it offers a wide range of cosmetics ingredients from renewable resources and based on green chemistry, making it an industry leader.

“The partnership with Evoxx technologies represents a significant step toward further developing our biotech platform,” Jörn Andreas, president of cosmetic ingredients at Symrise, said in the statement. “It helps accomplish our strategic goal to continuously expand our portfolio of sustainable cosmetic ingredients.”

You May Also Like

Adding to that, Michael Puls, managing director at Evoxx, which specializes in developing and producing industrial enzymes in biocatalytic processes, said, “By uniting our competencies, we will jointly advance natural and green solutions. It will accelerate the ability to address the desires of customers and consumers for high-performing and yet sustainable products.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Knox Lane Acquires Majority Stake in Premium Beauty’s Elevation Labs

Click here to read the full article. John Bailey may no longer be the president and chief financial officer of E.l.f. Beauty, but he has certainly not left the beauty industry. His San Francisco-based investment firm Knox Lane has just acquired a majority stake in premium beauty products formulator and manufacturer Elevation Labs for an undisclosed amount.More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi “There’s a certain level of competency and technical requirements to work within this trademark, particularly if you are an innovation partner, and Elevation Labs, through our work...
BUSINESS
WWD

New Data Finds Emerging Shifts in Consumer Behavior Amid Evolving Economic Landscape

Click here to read the full article. Having never quite settled over the last few years, Pitney Bowes’ latest BOXpoll survey is revealing more shifts in consumer behavior as inflation continues to plague American consumers. “This summer will present both new challenges and new opportunities for brands,” said Vijay Ramachandran, vice president of market strategy, global e-commerce at Pitney Bowes. “Overstocks and markdowns will impact profitability, but also create new openings to sell as a large portion of consumers seek out deals — further aided by the return of Prime Day and other mid-year promotions. At the same time, our survey...
RETAIL
WWD

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing Brand Cath Kidston

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — British homeware and clothing brand Cath Kidston has a new owner: Hilco Capital, which specializes in distressed assets and other investments. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.More from WWDBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech OpeningAlanui Men's Spring 2023Alanui RTW Spring 2023 Cath Kidston, which is known for its retro-tinged designs, jaunty patterns and products including clothing, pajamas, tote bags and childrenswear, filed for administration in 2020 but relaunched shortly after under the same owners, Baring Private Equity Asia. Most recently, Baring has focused on pumping up online sales and building...
BUSINESS
CNBC

How this 42-year-old CEO went from $3,000 in savings to creating a $1.2 billion food startup

Josh Tetrick wanted to learn how to scramble a plant like an egg. It took him six years and up to $4 million to accomplish it. That's the level of dedication behind Just Egg, the hallmark product of Tetrick's $1.2 billion startup Eat Just. The plant-based egg substitute is made from mung beans, comes in a squirt bottle and can be scrambled in a frying pan just like a chicken's egg.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Biotech Company#Beauty Products
pymnts

Restaurant Roundup: Brands Automate Food Production, Delivery

As restaurants continue to seek out solutions for their labor challenges, many major brands are testing robotic solutions to automate the cooking process. Fast-casual Chinese restaurant chain Panda Express, which has more than 2,300 locations around the world, is the latest to join in. The company is implementing its so-called...
LIFESTYLE
WWD

Revisiting Princess Diana’s Iconic Style From the Fairchild Archives

Click here to read the full article. Princess Diana’s style icon status has persisted long after her untimely death more than 20 years ago and has only continued to increase thanks in large part to the royal’s frequent portrayal in television and film. The late princess, who would have turned 61 today, has long remained in the cultural lexicon thanks to many TV shows and movies released in the last few years depicting dramatized versions of Princess Diana’s life, take Netflix’s “The Crown” and Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of the princess in her Oscar-nominated role in last year’s “Spencer.” More from WWDScenes from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Biology
WWD

The Best New Beauty Products to Try Out in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. This month, an abundance of beauty brands are expanding their array of products, with some tailoring to the warmer temperatures ahead. With the assumption many will be basking under the sun this summer, brands are launching skin care and makeup essentials such as sunscreen and highlighter, including favorites like Supergoop and Beautyblender.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy' Celebrity beauty brands are also adding more to their product lines. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, for one, is adding a hydrating lip...
SKIN CARE
Fortune

CEO of $68 billion investment firm joins the Great Resignation: ‘I just want to go sit at the beach and do nothing’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Andrew Formica of the U.K.-based investment firm ​​Jupiter Fund Management is the latest top executive to join the Great Resignation, retiring after three years as CEO to hit the beach in time for Australia’s summer season.
BUSINESS
WWD

Lori Harvey Talks Wealth, Power in Cropped Saint Laurent Jacket With Tom Ford Crocodile Leather Heels at Essence Festival

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey elevated a denim-on-denim look on July 1 while attending the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. The 25-year-old model wore a cropped Saint Laurent distressed denim jacket paired with A.P.C. men’s destroyed indigo jeans, which featured flecked bleach, grass-like stains and vintage-inspired fading. To accompany the outfit, Harvey carried an Hermès Kelly burgundy crocodile handbag, which coordinated with her matching Tom Ford crocodile leather stiletto sandals. The heels included a gold padlock accent on the ankle strap, which matched the shoe’s 4-inch gold spike heels.More from WWDFront Row at Saint Laurent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWD

Princess Diana Was the Original Influencer

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — It would have been Princess Diana’s 61st birthday on Friday. A rare oil sketch of the late princess is going up at Masterpiece London Art Fair from Thursday to July 6. The painting by Nelson Shanks, whose subjects have included Bill Clinton, Pope John Paul II and Margaret Thatcher, was sold for $201,600 in January.More from WWDPhotos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York CityThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021Celebrities at Wimbledon 2021: See All the Photos Princess Diana still has currency — more than ever before. She’s been the...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Bershka, Pull&Bear and Stradivarius Shut Tmall Stores, Exit China

Click here to read the full article. SHANGHAI — Inditex, the world’s largest fashion retailer, will shut the local e-commerce operations of its Bershka, Pull&Bear, and Stradivarius’ brands this month, meaning they will no longer trade in the country. Customer service will remain available until August 31, according to notices on the brands’ Tmall flagships.More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsEmerging Chinese Fashion Influencers to Know in 2021 [Photo]Yu Prize Award Ceremony in Shanghai Inditex could not immediately be reached for comment at press time. The Spanish clothing giant started shutting down the brands’ physical stores last year.  In January, the group...
ECONOMY
WWD

Valentino Unveiling New Eyewear Designs With Akoni Group

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Pierpaolo Piccioli is aiming to elevate the eyewear category to the couture positioning in line with the Valentino brand’s standing. To this end, Valentino has teamed with Akoni and is launching its first three new designs in July.More from WWDCelebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met GalaBalmain RTW Fall 2022Photos of Ariana DeBose's Style “I am really happy to start this new partnership with the Akoni group because they will allow me to create the type of eyewear that can convey the excellence of their craftsmanship into a more ‘couturish’ environment,” said the creative...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at Delvaux Party

Click here to read the full article. TIE SCORE: Nolan Gerard Funk dons some expensive designer suits — Dior, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana — for his role in the upcoming Netflix series “Partner Track,” about the interpersonal dynamics at a New York law firm. Neckties galore, too. “It was funny because we were shooting in an actual office building, at a real law firm, on the 49th and 51st floors…and there would be people going back to work in the elevator. And they would always look at us and be like, ‘You’re in the show because we don’t wear ties anymore,'”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

No Deal: Kohl’s Ends Talks With Franchise Group

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s Corp. is no longer up for sale. The Menonomee Falls, Wisc.-based retailer said Friday that it ended its strategic review process, including the exclusive negotiation period with The Franchise Group, operators of The Vitamin Shoppe and other retail chains.More from WWDKohl's Flagging its Fashion With New York ShowroomNicole Miller Resort 2023Huishan Zhang Resort 2023 The Franchise Group had made a $60 a share offer, which was subsequently revised to $53 a share. Kohl’s said “the current financing and retail environment was reflected in the price and terms of FRG’s most recent proposal, which was...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Manufacturing firm offers four-day week to all 820 staff

A Coventry-based manufacturing firm has confirmed it will permanently offer its 820 employees a four-day week. Industry research business The Manufacturing Technology Centre has said it plans to implement the new working structure after half of employees reported better productivity. The company said all workers will now have the option...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

With Market Size Valued at $9.4 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Smart Grid Security Market

SAN FRANCISCO, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Smart Grid Security - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
WWD

Chanel Backed Biotech Firm Evolved by Nature Gains Major Investment

Click here to read the full article. A Chanel-backed green chemistry company has scored its biggest investment to date. Evolved by Nature has raised $120 million in Series C financing in a round led by Teachers’ Venture Growth, part of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, and Senator Investment Group, with participation from existing investors including Mousse Partners, Jeff Vinik, The Kraft Group, Roy Disney, Emerald Development Managers and Chanel.More from WWDInside the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists DinnerZosia Mamet, Kyra Sedgwick and More Attended the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's LunchChanel Métiers d'Art 2022 In 2019, Chanel acquired a minority stake in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WWD

Cardi B Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Mini Bathrobe to Promote Her New Song

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B is embracing statement extravagance — and copious amounts of crystals — while promoting her newest song on social media. In an Instagram video Friday set to her new song “Hot S**t” with Kanye West and Lil’ Durk, Cardi B modeled a short white plush robe decorated with round crystals. The 29-year-old star paired the robe with 5-inch iridescent Christian Louboutin So Kate heels. To accessorize the look, Cardi B wore a two-row diamond choker featuring emerald-cut stones, two large diamond rings and large diamond stud earrings.More from WWDMargot Robbie's Most Fashionable Moments...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy