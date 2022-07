SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on June 27, 2022, Damian Julmal Navarro, age 27, of Kingston, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 180 months imprisonment to be followed by 5 years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin/fentanyl, as well as for possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes.

