WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/01/22) TODAY: Happy Friday! It’s the start of the long holiday weekend, and we can expect it to be near normal temperature-wise with more chances for showers and storms. For today, highs will aim for 91 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. With daytime heating, more showers and storms will be possible by the mid to late afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but we could see periods of heavy rain, some lightning, and slightly breezy winds.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO