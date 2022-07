Storage products have exploded in the past few years, thanks to major proponents of organization like The Home Edit. At the same time, unique, artistic objects and vessels have become highly sought after in order to create an Instagrammable space. For the longest time, it seemed like you had to choose between the two — you could either create a sterile-but-tidy environment, or you could show off your personality. There was no in between. Fortunately, though, makers have realized that many people desire a balance of the two scenarios, and have turned to creating storage as art that helps keeps things in place while infusing style into the home.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 HOURS AGO