Greenville, OH

A summer celebration like no other

By Daily Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Barbecue and Blues,” Darke County Center for the Arts’ annual celebration of summer, music, and food, has always been a lot of fun, providing good music, good food, good times. Add to that the presence of Zydeco super star Terrance Simien and his band, and a transcendent good time is guaranteed!...

www.dailyadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

Versailles FareFest wristbands on sale July 17

VERSAILLES — The Versailles High School Alumni Association is excited to invite you to Versailles FareFest 2022. Like last year’s event, we have expanded the space for the festival (West Street to Second Street and Wood Street to the railroad tracks). Plus, we’ve added a third band!
VERSAILLES, OH
WTRF- 7News

When you can see Dave Chappelle in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHM) — Comedian Dave Chappelle has added more hometown shows in Yellow Springs for his Dave Chappelle and Friends series. Chappelle will perform at the Wirrig Pavilion on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets, which are sold in pairs at $150 each, can only be […]
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

The K-Tel All-Stars to perform in Springfield this weekend

The Totally 70s Show starring The K-Tell All-Stars is coming to the Veterans Park Amphitheater in Springfield on July 2 at 8 p.m. This free installment of The Springfield Arts Council’s 2022 Summer Arts Festival will be fully curated with the most iconic songs and one hit wonders from the 1970s.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Holiday weekend filled with fun, fireworks

PREBLE COUNTY — From fireworks, music and fun to cosplay activities and vendors of all sorts, families can find lots of activities close to home this weekend and early next week. Lakengren kicks off the festivities with its celebration on Saturday, July 2, from 4-10 p.m. There will be...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
City
Greenville, OH
County
Darke County, OH
hometownstations.com

Downtown Van Wert is the place to be the night of July 9th

On July 9th, Van Wert is the place to be as three events come together in the downtown. Main Street Van Wert will be holding their first-ever block party on Central Avenue. It is billed to be the biggest summer event in the downtown area complete with food, kids' activities, and some special live music.
VAN WERT, OH
Mikey Chlanda

Sunrise Cafe in Yellow Springs Review

E's breakfast -eggs, bacon, biscuit, and home friesMikey Chlanda, author. When I first moved to Yellow Springs in the late 1970s to go to college, there was a little luncheonette called Dick and Tom’s after the two brothers that started it. Calling it a greasy spoon doesn't do it justice.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Try These Nine Restaurants With Outdoor Seating This Summer

In the summer, few things are better than dining al fresco. Whether you’re meeting friends for a cocktail or grabbing lunch after a day kayaking on the water, there’s a spot for everyone to try on the Great Miami Riverway. Take a mini road trip this summer to hit all the fun spots. Here are some of the most popular spots in each town along the river.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Find your fun in Darke County! Upcoming Events This July!

Have an upcoming event you would like the Darke County Visitors Bureau to know about?. Submit your event info (with links to social media) to gbilling@visitdarkecounty.org for consideration!. Steam Thresher’s Reunion. June 30- July 3, J&M Ranch, Ansonia. Make this Ohio agricultural tradition a part of your summer bucket...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Terrance Simien
Students celebrate CTE career commitments with JAFE Decorating

GREENVILLE — Two Greenville High School graduates, Makayla Martin and Shane Breig, signed on to build their work skills locally with the team at JAFE Decorating June 3, 2022. Makayla is growing her skills in the screen printing and graphic design area, while Shane is training as a quality inspector. Both students made the official next step by signing with JAFE into full-time positions to begin their careers after participating in a career interest and exploration program offered in partnership with Darke County Economic Development.
SPECIAL EDUCATION
beavercreekohio.gov

City of Beavercreek's July Fourth Celebration

All the fun will kick-off with a parade at 6 p.m. The parade route will begin along Meadowbridge Drive, continue east on Dayton-Xenia Road, and will end at Beavercreek High School. After cheering on the parade, the excitement will continue at Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton Xenia Road, with more activities, including food trucks, live entertainment, and a fireworks show scheduled to start at 10 p.m. We are looking forward to this family-fun event!
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Engelken named new EDCY executive director

GREENVILLE — Empowering Darke County Youth (EDCY) announced the hiring of Rich Engelken as its new executive director, effective July 15. “I am proud to have the opportunity to join a program doing so much to improve the lives of our youth and build a stronger future throughout our community. As I begin this journey, I have the privilege of coming into a program with strong support and a dedicated team that works hard to provide the best for all it serves. I would like to thank all who have been involved, and continue to stay involved to make Empowering Darke County Youth a success far into the future,” said Engelken. “I would also like to say a special thank you to our outgoing Executive Director, Bob Robinson. Bob’s ideas and drive helped to develop Empowering Darke County Youth into what it is today. Without his hard work, Empowering Darke County Youth would not have the success and growth it has seen. Thank you again, Bob, and I wish you well in your retirement. I look forward to continuing what has begun, and moving into the future building and growing.”
GREENVILLE, OH
#Music Education#Good Music#Good Food#Food And Drink#Percussion Instrument#Arts#Zydeco Experience#Creoles#Native American
dayton.com

Local bowling: Like father, like daughter

Jessica Hatcher vividly remembers attending a banquet 14 years ago and watching with pride as her father, Jeff Fleck, was inducted into the hall of fame. She was determined to do the same. When Hatcher recently received the call, it was met with a rush of emotions. “I cried because,...
DAYTON, OH
103GBF

Have You Heard of the Famous Dollhouse Graves of Indiana?

These two dollhouse graves are famous in their own right for being a tragically beautiful act of love from grieving parents. Located in Connersville, Indiana is the grave of young Vivian Mae Allison and it's a grave that many people like to visit because of how unique it is. Instead of a regular headstone marker, Vivan's parents put up a dollhouse where their daughter's grave sits.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WHIO Dayton

‘Dogs will love it,’ City of Dayton opens new dog park

DAYTON — The City of Dayton held a ribbon-cutting Friday celebrating the city’s latest park at Triangle Park on Ridge Avenue, south of Embury Park Road. “It’s incredibly beautiful,” Kristina Lewis told News Center’s 7 Mike Campbell. The Deeds Point dog park moved to Triangle...
DAYTON, OH
travelnowsmart.com

Pet Friendly Hotels in Dayton, Ohio – Read the Descriptions and View Pictures

To find the perfect pet-friendly hotel, you should know what to look for. There are 32 options in Dayton. All hotels feature their policies on pet policies, so you can book without paying a booking fee. Listed below are some of the top choices. Read the descriptions and view pictures of pet-friendly hotels in Dayton, Ohio. You can also compare prices and read reviews to determine which option is best for you.
DAYTON, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Logan County looks to be a hot spot to view the 2024 eclipse

Let the countdown begin! Though it might seem strange to say that almost two years out, the phenomena to take place on Monday, April 8, 2024, will only come around once in a lifetime for most of us. Many people, in fact, have already started preparing. And Logan County has every intention of making it memorable.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

