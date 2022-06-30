Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Manhattan metro area

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local artists are devastated following the sudden removal of a project they put several months of hard work into. This is what the space currently looks like in downtown Topeka following the repaint. The mural was located across from the TPAC and County Courthouse, on the east side of the Capitol Federal […]
One Topeka engineering firm does what it can to fight the ballooning cost of health care for its workers. Bartlett & West — owned by its 350 employees across seven states — is trying a slew of approaches. It has a wellness program. It tries to make preventive...
MANHATTAN – If you’ve gasped at the grocery store checkout line recently, you’re probably not alone. Inflation has hit American’s dinner table and it’s been painfully obvious on food eaten at home where consumers paid 11.9% more in May 2022 compared to May 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is closing three more of their facilities due to the weather and lack of attendees on Saturday. Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the city announced the Oakland, Rossville and Shawnee North Aquatic Center will be closed for the rest of the day. The Lake Shawnee Adventure […]
Beginning Tuesday, the Kansas Department of Transportation has announced that they will close a portion of U.S. 40 Business ( E. 6th St. ) for a bridge replacement between Union Pacific Railroad and Monroe St., located .23 miles east of Washington Street in Geary County. During construction, the roadway will...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An aged aircraft with lots of history got a fresh makeover Friday, July 7, at the Topeka Regional Airport. The Combat Air Museum says years of fundraising and hard work came to fruition Friday as its 1952 Lockheed Morning star received a fresh coat of paint.
STRONG CITY — Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve has announced historic horse-drawn haying and raking demonstrations with teams of draft horses from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, weather permitting. Fun with historic kid's games of hoop-and-stick, jump rope, and more are from 1:30 - 3 p.m. in...
The Kansas Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on the Kansas Rail Plan. Currently in the draft process, the Rail Plan is set to give an overview on freight rail networks as well as commodity flows and economic data on the freight side of the business. It is also designed to give information about passenger rail in the state.
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is surrounded by unique and colorful cars from all around Kansas this morning as The Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off. The annual Fourth of July celebration has been taking place in Shawnee County for more than 20 years, and is in its second year back since the pandemic caused them to cancel in 2020.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -From clothes, candles, and customized gifts, Hunter and Laine Boutique has something for everyone. “We have BBQ sauce, we have drink mixes, we have jewelry, we have a company out of Manhattan who has given us some exclusive products like baths and lotions,” said owner Sarah Caleb.
WAMEGO (KSNT) – Boomtown USA is right around the corner. The City of Wamego’s annual firework display draws visitors from all around. The volunteer team at Boomtown USA says it’s because they put on the best fireworks show in the state. This year, some worried the show wouldn’t go on because of COVID-related supply chain […]
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas transportation officials are taking a closer look at hundreds of bridges across the state. This comes just weeks after a state bridge inspector stepped down, following the collapse of a more than 60-foot stretch of concrete barrier from the Polk Quincy Viaduct in Topeka. The inspector failed to report warning signs. Kansas […]
Oppressive heat is expected to be a regular occurrence over the next several days. As such, the National Weather Service has placed Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties in a heat advisory from noon Monday until 9 pm Wednesday. A separate advisory is in place for Chase and Greenwood counties from noon Monday until 8 pm Wednesday, extending the alert one day from its original issuance.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $5,000 in damage was caused when a suspect allegedly stole copper tubing from an air condenser unit at Schwan’s in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department says around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, officers filed a report of theft and criminal damage to Schwan’s at 706 Pecan Cir.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An appeal hearing Friday morning for former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker went nowhere. Baker brought a witness to speak on his behalf, but the witness was only allowed to answer questions that were asked by the Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem. The meeting, which lasted only 10 minutes, was then ended. […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dona and Ubaldo Ciminieri met at Topeka West High School where Ubaldo was a foreign exchange student from Buenos Arias, Argentina while Dona is a Topkea native. Dona says she was a junior and Ubaldo was a senior at the time when they met in Gymnastics...
ZZ KC, ZZ Top tribute performers were at Freedom Fest JC. Garry Stover, Gallipos, Ohio, brought his 1934 Ford Coupe to Junction City for display adjacent to the stage where the tribute band ZZ KC performed Saturday night. They are a tribute band that performs the music of ZZ Top.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has closed eastbound 29th Street from Atwood Avenue after an injury accident on Sunday. Around 1 p.m. officers were dispatched to an injury accident involving one vehicle on July 3. The driver has been transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been nearly 50 years since a teenager was found dead along a rural road just outside Topeka. The 1976 killing of 18-year-old Tirell Ocobock is the oldest case in the Kansas Cold Case Deck. The special set of playing cards from the Kansas Dept. of Corrections aimed at generating new tips in unsolved crimes.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the arrest affidavit of a Topeka caretaker, the woman who had been left quadriplegic after a 2015 crash had allegedly been neglected to the point of sepsis, which led to her death. The arrest affidavit for Jennifer Renee Johnson, 35, of Topeka, indicates that...
