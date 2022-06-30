ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Manhattan metro area

By Stacker
hiawathaworldonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.hiawathaworldonline.com

KSNT News

Topeka artist looking for answers after downtown mural taken down

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local artists are devastated following the sudden removal of a project they put several months of hard work into. This is what the space currently looks like in downtown Topeka following the repaint. The mural was located across from the TPAC and County Courthouse, on the east side of the Capitol Federal […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. closes pools for the rest of day

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is closing three more of their facilities due to the weather and lack of attendees on Saturday. Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the city announced the Oakland, Rossville and Shawnee North Aquatic Center will be closed for the rest of the day. The Lake Shawnee Adventure […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Plane filled with history gets a makeover at Forbes Field

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An aged aircraft with lots of history got a fresh makeover Friday, July 7, at the Topeka Regional Airport. The Combat Air Museum says years of fundraising and hard work came to fruition Friday as its 1952 Lockheed Morning star received a fresh coat of paint.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Haying and raking demostrations coming to Tallgrass Prairie

STRONG CITY — Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve has announced historic horse-drawn haying and raking demonstrations with teams of draft horses from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, weather permitting. Fun with historic kid's games of hoop-and-stick, jump rope, and more are from 1:30 - 3 p.m. in...
STRONG CITY, KS
KVOE

KDOT seeking comments on Kansas State Rail Plan

The Kansas Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on the Kansas Rail Plan. Currently in the draft process, the Rail Plan is set to give an overview on freight rail networks as well as commodity flows and economic data on the freight side of the business. It is also designed to give information about passenger rail in the state.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

PHOTOS: Annual Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is surrounded by unique and colorful cars from all around Kansas this morning as The Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off. The annual Fourth of July celebration has been taking place in Shawnee County for more than 20 years, and is in its second year back since the pandemic caused them to cancel in 2020.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

A new Topeka boutique sells everything, but the kitchen sink

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -From clothes, candles, and customized gifts, Hunter and Laine Boutique has something for everyone. “We have BBQ sauce, we have drink mixes, we have jewelry, we have a company out of Manhattan who has given us some exclusive products like baths and lotions,” said owner Sarah Caleb.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wamego ready for Fourth of July with fireworks show

WAMEGO (KSNT) – Boomtown USA is right around the corner. The City of Wamego’s annual firework display draws visitors from all around. The volunteer team at Boomtown USA says it’s because they put on the best fireworks show in the state. This year, some worried the show wouldn’t go on because of COVID-related supply chain […]
WAMEGO, KS
KSN News

KDOT inspecting 282 bridges after I-70 bridge collapse

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas transportation officials are taking a closer look at hundreds of bridges across the state. This comes just weeks after a state bridge inspector stepped down, following the collapse of a more than 60-foot stretch of concrete barrier from the Polk Quincy Viaduct in Topeka. The inspector failed to report warning signs. Kansas […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Heat advisories in place across entire listening area through midweek

Oppressive heat is expected to be a regular occurrence over the next several days. As such, the National Weather Service has placed Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties in a heat advisory from noon Monday until 9 pm Wednesday. A separate advisory is in place for Chase and Greenwood counties from noon Monday until 8 pm Wednesday, extending the alert one day from its original issuance.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

$5K lost when suspect steals copper tube from Schwan’s air condenser unit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $5,000 in damage was caused when a suspect allegedly stole copper tubing from an air condenser unit at Schwan’s in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department says around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, officers filed a report of theft and criminal damage to Schwan’s at 706 Pecan Cir.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Wamego police chief’s future uncertain

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An appeal hearing Friday morning for former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker went nowhere. Baker brought a witness to speak on his behalf, but the witness was only allowed to answer questions that were asked by the Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem. The meeting, which lasted only 10 minutes, was then ended. […]
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

One couple celebrating Fourth of July and 50 years of marriage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dona and Ubaldo Ciminieri met at Topeka West High School where Ubaldo was a foreign exchange student from Buenos Arias, Argentina while Dona is a Topkea native. Dona says she was a junior and Ubaldo was a senior at the time when they met in Gymnastics...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

ZZ Top is remembered at Freedom Fest JC

ZZ KC, ZZ Top tribute performers were at Freedom Fest JC. Garry Stover, Gallipos, Ohio, brought his 1934 Ford Coupe to Junction City for display adjacent to the stage where the tribute band ZZ KC performed Saturday night. They are a tribute band that performs the music of ZZ Top.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Road closed after injury accident in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has closed eastbound 29th Street from Atwood Avenue after an injury accident on Sunday. Around 1 p.m. officers were dispatched to an injury accident involving one vehicle on July 3. The driver has been transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas Cold Cases: Tirell Ocobock

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been nearly 50 years since a teenager was found dead along a rural road just outside Topeka. The 1976 killing of 18-year-old Tirell Ocobock is the oldest case in the Kansas Cold Case Deck. The special set of playing cards from the Kansas Dept. of Corrections aimed at generating new tips in unsolved crimes.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

AFFIDAVIT: Topeka crash victim neglected to point of sepsis, death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the arrest affidavit of a Topeka caretaker, the woman who had been left quadriplegic after a 2015 crash had allegedly been neglected to the point of sepsis, which led to her death. The arrest affidavit for Jennifer Renee Johnson, 35, of Topeka, indicates that...
TOPEKA, KS

