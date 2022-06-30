ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some viruses make you smell tastier to mosquitoes

By University of Connecticut
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZika and dengue fever viruses alter the scent of mice and humans they infect, researchers report in the 30 June issue of Cell. The altered scent attracts mosquitoes, which bite the host, drink their infected blood and then carry the virus to its next victim. Dengue is spread by...

medicalxpress.com

