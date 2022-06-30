Bentley is making 12 brand-new versions of a legendary 1929 race car and selling them for $1.9 million each
By Tim Levin
Bentley is building 12 brand-new examples of a 1920s race car.
Each Speed Six continuation model will sell for $1.9 million and up, and each is already reserved.
Bentley says the cars will be totally authentic to the original designs.
Now's your chance to own a brand-new piece of Bentley history — if you have a couple million dollars laying around. Nearly a century after it first hit streets and race tracks, Bentley is building 12 new examples of the Speed Six. Bentley said its team will hand-build each car with "dedication to complete and total authenticity." The company is using two original vehicles as reference points: a 1930 Speed Six Bentley raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and a 1929 road car. Bentley created 3D models of each car using original blueprints and detailed scans. It plans to make many parts using the same techniques Bentley would have used in the 1920s. The Speed Six went on sale in 1928 with a 6.6-liter engine that made 180 horsepower, nearly ten times that of the Ford Model T. The racing version of the Speed Six had a shorter wheelbase and more power: 200 horses. It notched two wins at Le Mans — in 1929 and 1930 — making it the most successful Bentley race car of its time, the company said. Given the amount of time and effort that will go into each creation, it's no surprise that the Speed Six Continuation won't come cheap. Each car costs $1.9 million and up, and each is already spoken for. Bentley will start building the vehicles in the second half of this year. Read the original article on Business Insider
