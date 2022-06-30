Bentley is making 12 brand-new versions of a legendary 1929 race car and selling them for $1.9 million each

The Porsche 911 has continued to set new standards for what a sports car can be with the current 992 generation, but like everything else, it must evolve or die. To that end, Porsche's engineers have been hard at work refining the car for its upcoming facelift while also ensuring that the first hybrid 911 is exciting enough to shut up the naysayers. We've captured images of both the cabriolet and the coupe before, and our spy photographers have now snapped more pics of both variants, but the most interesting of these photos appear below, giving us our first good look at the updated cabin.

