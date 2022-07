INDIANAPOLIS — Around 5:30 p.m. June 27, IMPD officer, Officer Ellison, was hit by a vehicle on North Shadeland Avenue between 42nd and 46th Street while on-duty. Officer Ellison was riding a department motorcycle when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital in crticial condition but was upgraded to serious but stable condition soon after. Everyone involved in the crash remained on the scene and cooperated with police. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

