The Gatorade organization has named recent Harwood Union High School graduate Tanum Nelson the Vermont Girls Soccer Player of the Year for the 2021 fall soccer season. Nelson is the first Harwood girls’ soccer player to be chosen by Gatorade in its 37 years of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes. Announced on Thursday, the award recognizes athletic excellence along with academic achievement and exemplary character both on and off the field.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO