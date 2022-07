VALORANT players have figured out that Sova’s Recon Bolt can be destroyed through some impenetrable walls on Breeze. Sova’s Recon Bolt is an excellent way for teams to gather information on enemy movement without exposing themselves. There are dozens of line-ups for every map that Sova players can use to highlight enemies with ease. The bolt can be destroyed, giving opponents a way to counter the ability and preventing it from being overpowered. But now, players have discovered that the bolt can be destroyed through some impenetrable walls, lowering the viability of the ability.

