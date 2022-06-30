Very dry and windy heading into July

KYBURZ (CBS13) – Drivers heading up to Lake Tahoe dealt with significant traffic incidents on both Interstate 80 and Highway 50 Friday. Scene of the fire. (Credit: CHP Placerville) On Highway 50, a big rig caught fire a little after 11:30 a.m. just east of Kyburz. Exactly what led up to the big rig catching fire is unclear, but the flames spread to the vegetation along the shoulder. Highway 50 was shut down for a time in both directions but has since fully reopened. On I-80, Caltrans says a vehicle fire near Colfax has shut down all westbound lanes. One eastbound lane was also closed down so emergency vehicles could stage. Traffic is currently being diverted off Rollins Lake Road. Authorities say drivers heading up both freeways should expect delays.

KYBURZ, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO