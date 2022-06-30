Very dry and windy heading into July
A sunny, breezy, and hot finish to June today. Southwest winds have been breezy to gusty since yesterday and they will help dry out the air, pushing the monsoon farther east today and keep it there through the holiday weekend. But breezy to gusty winds will bring fire weather dangers as fireworks start popping across dry southern Nevada. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a look at wind speeds and a cooler Independence Day.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
