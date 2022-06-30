ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Very dry and windy heading into July

8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U566I_0gQsyG7D00

A sunny, breezy, and hot finish to June today. Southwest winds have been breezy to gusty since yesterday and they will help dry out the air, pushing the monsoon farther east today and keep it there through the holiday weekend. But breezy to gusty winds will bring fire weather dangers as fireworks start popping across dry southern Nevada. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a look at wind speeds and a cooler Independence Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands across Oregon & California due to storm

SUNDAY UPDATE: The last two Southern Oregon Pacific Power customers without power were restored with electricity by 9am Sunday in Medford. They were the last of a few lingering early Sunday morning outages also including Ashland, Talent and Brownsboro customers. UPDATE: According to Pacific Power's website, power has been restored...
MEDFORD, OR
KOLO TV Reno

All Fireworks Illegal in Northern Nevada

July will bring cooler temperatures and more wind, especially over the holiday weekend. A few showers are possible north of I-80, mainly on Sunday. Next week, the weather will slowly warm back to just above average. Expect some wind each afternoon. -Jeff. This Week In Artown. Updated: 12 hours ago.
NEVADA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Fourth of July Fireworks Shows Have Been Canceled in These SoCal Cities

Some Southern California communities will have to wait more than a year for their next Fourth of July fireworks shows. The cities of Lancaster, Palmdale, La Punte and Lynwood are being forced to cancel or revise their shows. The cancellations come after a state investigation into the company they all...
LYNWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Nevada State
People

World War II-Era Boat Exposed at Lake Mead as Water Levels Decline

A World War II-era boat was spotted more than halfway out of the water at Nevada's Lake Mead this week as the lake's water levels continue to decline. The Higgins landing craft — which was previously 185 feet below the lake's surface — is located less than a mile from Lake Mead Marina and Hemenway Harbor, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Associated Press and KLAS.
NEVADA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Body of overdue hiker found in Colorado

A 25-year-old hiker was found dead on Thursday afternoon on Mount Crested Butte in Gunnison National Forest, according to a news release from the Mt Crested Butte Police Department. Police were contacted about the overdue hiker at around 12:30 PM, officials said. Crews from the police department and Crested Butte Search and Rescue were then deployed to Mount Crested Butte and began a search operation. The hiker's body was found by helicopter at around 1:05 PM, below the cliffs. The SAR team then recovered the body on foot. At this time a cause of death has not been made available, and the victim's next of kin has been notified, officials said. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
Power 96

Severe Thunderstorm Watch This Evening

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9:00 pm for portions of southern Minnesota -- including Dakota, Dodge, Goodhue, Rice, and Scott counties. Frequent lightning, heavy rain, large hail, and damaging winds will be possible in and near the watch area. The severe weather...
RICE, MN
CBS Sacramento

Highway 50 Back Open, I-80 Still Closed In Sierra Ahead Of July 4 Weekend

KYBURZ (CBS13) – Drivers heading up to Lake Tahoe dealt with significant traffic incidents on both Interstate 80 and Highway 50 Friday. Scene of the fire. (Credit: CHP Placerville) On Highway 50, a big rig caught fire a little after 11:30 a.m. just east of Kyburz. Exactly what led up to the big rig catching fire is unclear, but the flames spread to the vegetation along the shoulder. Highway 50 was shut down for a time in both directions but has since fully reopened. On I-80, Caltrans says a vehicle fire near Colfax has shut down all westbound lanes. One eastbound lane was also closed down so emergency vehicles could stage. Traffic is currently being diverted off Rollins Lake Road. Authorities say drivers heading up both freeways should expect delays.
KYBURZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Wind Speeds#Nexstar Media Inc
2news.com

Miss Nevada crowns two new titleholders for 2022

The Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization recently introduced the newly crowned Miss Nevada, Heather Renner and Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen, Megan Dwyer!. Miss Nevada, 22-year-old Heather Renner, crowned the 72nd Miss Nevada on July 1st at Bally’s Lake Tahoe was born and raised in Reno, Nevada and is a current student majoring in theatre and double minoring in political science and vocal performance at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

California murder suspect arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a California murder suspect wanted in a homicide from May, San Jose police said. Kenneth Rogers, 38, of Alameda County, California, was wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a woman on May 15, police said. Metro police took...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
BECKER COUNTY, MN
ABC4

What makes Bear Lake so blue?

UTAH (ABC4) – If you’re not familiar with Bear Lake nestled between northern Utah and Idaho, it certainly is a rare sight. While most lakes in the United States look relatively the same, Bear Lake looks like something straight out of a tropical vacation. Known for its striking turquoise blue water, the popular recreation destination […]
LIFESTYLE
KOLO TV Reno

First openly gay Miss Nevada crowned

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO ) - The first openly gay Miss Nevada was crowned Friday, July 1, 2022 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada. Her name is Heather Renner and she calls Reno home. Shortly after her win KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond asked her to share a...
STATELINE, NV
NeighborWho

14 Things to Know About Living In A Desert

Joshua tree national park at sunset(shutterstock / Checubus) Americans move a lot for work, so it’s not uncommon for someone to grow up in the Midwest, attend college on the East Coast, then take a job wherever they can find one. All that moving means learning about new ways of life, and nowhere requires a bigger adjustment than living in the desert—in cities such as Phoenix or states such as Arizona or California. If you’re trying to make your home in the desert, there are a few things you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy