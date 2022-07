Le Mars, Iowa — The Orange City Fire Department assisted the Le Mars Fire Department at a structure fire call that damaged a Le Mars business on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. According to Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief David Schipper, the call went out a few minutes before 3:40 p.m. He says the call was to Van’s Sanitation at 1553 18th Street SW in the industrial area of Le Mars. Schipper says the fire started beside the recycling building. He says that when they got there, firefighters encountered a semi-trailer full of recycled materials on fire and the fire had spread to several large bales of recycled goods.

