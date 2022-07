CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in the death of 38-year-old Alex Lee Quici. The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 4:20 a.m. Monday from a home in the 4600 block of Farm-to-Market 1069. The caller initially reported that a man had been shot, but police said they changed to their report saying the man was actually stabbed, according to Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

ARANSAS PASS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO