A creative boundary! Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans won’t be writing music together anytime soon — which is just the way the country music couple likes it. “We don’t [write together],” Ballerini, 28, explained during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month. “You know, because we do the same thing all the time so we already bring it home. Imagine, like, them coming home and you’re, like, ‘Hey, like this hook? You want to write it?’ It’s just too much.”

MUSIC ・ 20 MINUTES AGO