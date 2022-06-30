Jena Sims’ cheeky reply to hater after Brooks Koepka’s controversial LIV Tour move
Nice try, haters.
Jena Sims cheekily hit back at a critic this week on TiKTok after they made a comment about her connecting with husband Brooks Koepka .
“Good thing you met Brooks,” the user wrote, to which Sims replied, “Agreed,” with a winky face emoji. She later elaborated on the exchange Wednesday in an Instagram Story, which was possibly connected to Koepka’s controversial move to the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.
“When they are trying to hate but I’m genuinely happy I literally met my husband,” the Pageant of Hope founder, 33, posted.
Sims and Koepka, 32, began dating in 2017 before getting engaged in 2021. The longtime couple tied the knot this month in an epic destination wedding in Turks and Caicos, which the golfer called the “Best. Day. Of. My. Life.”
In the weeks following his wedding to Sims, Koepka made another life-changing move by signing with LIV Golf. The four-time major champion, who had previously spoken out about the PGA Tour’s controversial rival, said a knee injury and family had factored into the decision.
“Opinions change. I feel very comfortable with the decision I made. I’m happy, and did what’s best for me,” Koepka said this week ahead of a LIV’s first US event in Portland, Ore.
Koepka is one of the most notable names to defect to LIV, a list that includes Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Bryson DeChambeau. Johnson, Mickelson, and DeChambeau have all reportedly received nine-figure paydays for joining the tour, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.
Though the PGA Tour has since suspended all golfers participating in LIV events , those in the Saudi series can partake in July’s British Open .
