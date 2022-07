The Princess takes the well-worn trope of a headstrong princess who wants out of an arranged marriage and sees it through to its fullest potential. As the titular nameless princess, Joey King hacks and slashes her way down a tower packed with adversaries. King is known for her rom-com trilogy The Kissing Booth, so this was definitely a new flavor of movie for her. But she fully embraced it, handling a lot of her own combat stunts; she tells Polygon she did about “85-90% of what you see in the movie.” That meant learning how to wield a sword, throw a punch, and get right back up after taking a hit.

