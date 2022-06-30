ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend (July 1-4)

By Patrick O'Shea
 4 days ago
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. STONE HARBOR “Jane Seymour — Up Close and Personal,” exhibit reception and opportunity to meet the actor/artist, 6-9 p.m., 6-9 p.m. July 1-2, noon-3 p.m. July 3. Ocean Galleries, 9618...

July 4th fireworks 2022: Where to watch Sunday’s fireworks, parades, concerts in N.J.

Here are Fourth of July fireworks, parades, concerts and special events happening throughout New Jersey on Sunday, July 3, 2022. NJ Advance Media has combed through events scheduled in at least 140 towns throughout all 21 counties to provide our readers with this monster list. Many towns have celebrations scheduled for multiple days. (Have an event we should add? Send the information to eventhelp@starledger.com)
The Best Places To Move to In New Jersey Are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
Washington led July 4 celebration in this N.J. town. Work underway to save a piece of history.

Independence Day will be celebrated this weekend from coast to coast with picnics, parties, parades, games, and fireworks. The Fourth of July is celebrated in Piscataway Township much the way it is in other communities across the country. But there is one thing that separates this New Jersey town from all other towns across America on this holiday: t was here, in Piscataway, where Gen. George Washington gave the order for an official Fourth of July celebration to be held on July 4, 1778, affirming the date’s significance and setting the stage for what some consider to be the first national observance of the day.
'The Office' Star Kate Flannery Spotted In NJ

Some "The Office" fans got a kick out of seeing one of the show's biggest stars this week in New Jersey. Kate Flannery, known for her role as Meredith "The Drunk" Palmer, threw out the first pitch at the Trenton Thunder game June 30. She was also spotted on the...
N.J. pets in need: July 4, 2022

Sammy’s Hope rescue is accepting reservations for its annual charity golf outing on Sept. 28 at Royce Brook Golf Club in Hillsborough. The event features and 18-holes shotgun-start scramble with breakfast, lunch at the turn and a buffet reception following with open bar, raffles, a 50/50 drawing and awards.
West Windsor Planning Board approves controversial warehouse application

The West Windsor Township Planning Board approved a controversial application to build a 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse distribution center on Quakerbridge Road. Six members – Planning Board Vice Chairman Michael Karp and Planning Board members Sue Appelget, Anis Baig, Curtis Hoberman, Township Councilwoman Andrea Mandel and Mayor Hermant Marathe – voted to approve the plan at a special meeting on June 29.
10 unique museums you have to visit in New Jersey

Not all museums bore you with history lessons or old artwork. Some are interactive and unique to specific items you would never think of. Take a look at just 10 of New Jersey’s quirky museums. Silverball Retro Arcade. Travel back in time with the Silverball Retro Arcade in Asbury...
New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
Target sets plans to open another N.J. store

Target, one of the nation’s leading retailers, is setting its sights on opening another New Jersey location. The company recently submitted an application to open another store in Jersey City, according to Jersey Digs. The proposed location, 381 Route 440 in the Stadium Plaza shopping center, formerly housed a...
2022 Parades & Fireworks

Planning your holiday weekend? Here's the 2022 South Jersey Fireworks Guide and Visit South Jersey. Maple Shade 4th of July Parade is on Saturday, July 2nd from noon to 1:00 p.m. Fireworks will be held July 2nd from 9:00-10:00 p.m. at Maple Shade High School, 180 Frederick Avenue, in Maple Shade. The Collingswood Independence Day Celebrations take place all day long on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Collingswood High School. The gates to the high school open at 6:30 pm. Guests can expect live entertainment at around 7:00 pm, and Fireworks at dusk. The Camden Freedom Festival takes place on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Wiggins Park. This free event kicks off at 5:00 pm and continues until 10:30 pm. Guests can expect food and beer, as well as three different live bands and a fireworks show; courtesy of Serpico Pyrotechnics.
New Jersey Beaches That Don’t Have an Admission Fee

The Jersey Shore is known for several things – Snooki, D’jais, and beach badges (otherwise known as beach admission fees). Beach badges/tokens are synonymous with New Jersey towns that operate with a beach tag system that requires people who pay a fee for a daily, weekly, or seasonal pass, but not all New Jersey beaches have an entry fee. In fact, several beaches are completely free to the public. Read on to discover which Jersey shore beaches don’t require beach badges.
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

