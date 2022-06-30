UTPB hosts engineering summer camps

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The University of Texas Permian Basin invited students to embark on an educational journey this summer as a part of its College of Engineering Summer Camp.

This year, the College of Engineering hosts 2 summer camps. The XTO Energy Summer Camp is geared towards middle and high school students interested in STEM. High School Students started their camp from June 20th to 24th. As for middle school students, their program started this week June 27th, and will end July 1st.

Participants were also able to take part in the UNITE Summer Camp. UNITE is a four-week, pre-collegiate summer program for high school students and it encourages students to pursue college majors and careers in Science Technology Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) related fields.

Registration is closed for both camps but we got a first look at what campers experienced this week.

Many students were able to work on hands-on experiments and learn technical skills that will advance their knowledge in the engineering field workforce.

