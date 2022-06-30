ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, NJ

Jefferson Health patient care technician receives BEE Award for extraordinary caregivers

By Editor’s Desk
roi-nj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson Health’s Marie Stevens, a patient care technician on the Intermediate Care Unit at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, was recently honored with a BEE Award for Extraordinary Caregivers. A Swedesboro resident — whose husband, Gary Stevens, also works as...

www.roi-nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Morristown Minute

NJ Provides Over $794 Million to New Jersey’s 71 Hospitals

More than $794 million in funding will be provided to NJs 71 hospitals through the FY2023 Appropriations Act signed by the governor on Thursday. The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) today released the fiscal year 2023 hospital Charity Care, Graduate Medical Education (GME), and Graduate Medical Education Supplemental (GME-S) funding distributions.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
We Are Iowa

Iowa woman undergoes IORT surgery at MercyOne

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sheree Wolf's bright hair perfectly matches her sunny disposition; an outlook she's earned after a hard journey. The Nevada woman said she was diagnosed with rectal cancer. "The cancer was the size of a grapefruit," Wolf said. After rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, her doctors...
NEVADA, IA
The Staten Island Advance

Listeria outbreak linked to ice cream brand: CDC

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A listeria outbreak that has killed one and sickened nearly two dozen people has been linked to a Florida ice cream brand, federal authorities said. Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream has been identified as the source of the listeria spread that has caused 23 illnesses across 10 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Of the 23 sickened, 22 were hospitalized.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NJ
City
Swedesboro, NJ
City
Washington Township, NJ
State
Washington State
City
Jefferson, NJ
Princeton Packet

When Will New Jersey Leave the Middle Ages

Solitary confinement is a last resort in prisons. Research finds that the practice increases risk for psychosis, mental illness, drug abuse, drug overdose and premature death. So why are more than 1,000 New Jersey public school children from more than 35 districts punished with seclusion?. Please understand, these are not...
POLITICS
CBS Pittsburgh

Three local universities have now merged together

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local universities officially are now one.The California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University of Pennsylvania, and Edinboro University are now Pennsylvania Western University.The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education decided to merge six of its universities into two because of declining enrollment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patient Care#Bee Award#Jefferson Health#Emergency Department
Lite Rock 96.9

The Best Places To Move to In New Jersey Are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

Bird flu spreads to another Indiana county

MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu.   The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: July 4, 2022

Sammy’s Hope rescue is accepting reservations for its annual charity golf outing on Sept. 28 at Royce Brook Golf Club in Hillsborough. The event features and 18-holes shotgun-start scramble with breakfast, lunch at the turn and a buffet reception following with open bar, raffles, a 50/50 drawing and awards.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Signs Legislation To Protect People Traveling To New Jersey For Abortions

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday to protect people traveling to the state for abortion services. Murphy signed the legislation in Jersey City. The bills protect the right of out-of-state women to get an abortion in New Jersey, where it is legal. “While others throughout the country are revoking a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, New Jersey will continue to defend this fundamental right in our state,” Murphy said in a statement. “By bolstering protections against potential repercussions for both health care professionals and patients, we are sending a message to all who seek or provide reproductive health care within our borders that we welcome and support you. These laws represent our commitment to standing by a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body, and will serve to make our state a beacon of freedom to every woman in America.” It will also shield anyone who received or facilitated abortion services in New Jersey from being extradited to another state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PennLive.com

Inside N.J.’s Himalayan salt cave, where healing is drawing huge crowds

I walked into the odd cave saddled with anxiety and congestion from severe allergies. Less than an hour later, I emerged feeling relaxed and much clearer. The secret? Salt. Nearly 13 tons of the stuff, all of it imported from Pakistan. Since at least the 19th Century, people have used salt — more commonly saltwater immersion — to cure or manage symptoms of migraines, arthritis, and much more. But salt caves are designed to concentrate the healing effects; 45 minutes spent in a Himalayan salt cave (even one built in Central Jersey) can be as effective as 20 hours floating in saltwater.
LIFESTYLE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Announces New New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator as Sue Fulton Joins Biden-Harris Administration

Governor Phil Murphy today announced that Sue Fulton, Chief Administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJ MVC), will depart the Murphy Administration as of July 1 to join the Biden-Harris Administration as an Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Latrecia “Trish” Littles-Floyd, current NJ MVC Security, Investigations, and Internal Audit Director, and former Lieutenant Colonel in the New Jersey State Police, will serve as Acting Chief Administrator beginning July 1.
POLITICS
PLANetizen

New Jersey Bill Would Ease the Path to Homeownership for Low-Income Families

As Ashley Balcerzak reports for NorthJersey.com, “New Jersey may make it easier for family members, lower income bidders and community nonprofits to purchase foreclosed homes under a bill sent to Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday reworking the sheriff's sale process to prioritize these buyers and discourage large investors from flipping those properties.”
REAL ESTATE
94.5 PST

New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
HAMMONTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy