The planting season for 2022 I think can finally be put in the record books. Sure, there may be some replanting, double crop beans after barley and wheat, but it is finished. As I have driven around the county, weeds and their control have become another issue many producers need to address. As we discuss during our yearly pesticide applicator certification programs, weed control is most successful when we can apply herbicides before many weeds get over 4 inches tall.

CLINTON COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO