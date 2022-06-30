ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Umbrella Academy' Season 3: What is Going On With the Hotel Obsidian?

By Elisa Guimarães
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy. From the Eagles’ “Hotel California” to The Shining’s Overlook Hotel, our collective imagination is full of mysterious hotels that seem to function almost like liminal spaces. These eerily charming inns offer guests comfortable accommodations and some much-needed relaxation,...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

How ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Subverts Superhero Masculinity

On screen superheroes have traditionally displayed a specific version of masculinity. These heroes tend to be muscular, strong, intelligent, competent fighters, or some combination of these characteristics. They are heterosexual, tough, and don’t show a wide range of emotions. Until recently, we haven’t had many characters outside of this limiting standard of masculine heroism to look up to. The men of The Umbrella Academy offer a subversive and more realistic depiction of masculinity. The Hargreeves brothers show that gender expression isn’t something that has to be binary or restrictive, but is instead a fluid spectrum.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4: Is [SPOILER] Really Dead?

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.In the epic two-and-a-half-hour finale of Stranger Things Season 4, the status quo of the show has been completely flipped upside down (overused pun intended). Our four groups of heroes scattered across California, Russia, and Hawkins finally collided for an epic battle against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). And like most epic battles, it did not pass without losses. Every character in this season finale had their lives on the line, making the victories feel triumphant and epic, but also the deaths and injuries even more tragic. No one in the group suffered more than Max (Sadie Sink), being the prime target Vecna was after to complete his wicked plan. But the question remains, after she was attacked... is Max really dead?
TV SERIES
Collider

Star Wars Was a Major Inspiration on The 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Finale, The Duffer Brothers Say

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.With spores raining down on Hawkins, shocking deaths, and far more questions than answers, the finale of Stranger Things Season 4 is far different from the bittersweet, even uplifting endings we've seen since the end of Season 2. It's not an unwelcome shift, but for fans of Max and Eddie (basically, all of us), it was nonetheless jarring and harsh.
MOVIES
Collider

The 11 Weakest 'The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror Segments, Ranked

Soon to start its 34th season, it’s fair to say that The Simpsons is immortal. Words can’t do justice to how much influence Matt Groening’s seminal cartoon has had on comedy and animation over the last 4 decades. Most fans agree that the “Golden Age” of The Simpsons was between Seasons 3 and 9. The annual Halloween specials, "Treehouse of Horror," each containing three non-canonical spooky stories, have remained a staple of the long-running sitcom.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Collider

New 'Andor' Image Reveals Stellan Skarsgård in Character as Luthen

Now that we’ve gone back to check in on Obi-Wan Kenobi, it’s time to focus on another upcoming Star Wars universe series that is coming our way. Andor, the prequel series that ties in with Rogue One, premieres next month, and it’s safe to say we’ll get regular updates on the new show in the coming weeks. In this month’s edition of Empire Magazine, series creator and director Tony Gilroy dissected how the series will play out – and a brand-new image from the series was also revealed.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Old Man': How Amy Brenneman Turns the Tables on Jeff Bridges

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Old Man Episode 4.Just as Alia Shawkat stole every scene she got in Episode 3 of The Old Man, one of the best new shows out there right now, Episode 4 provided yet another opportunity for a supporting character to shine. This time it was the quietly stunning work of Amy Brenneman as Zoe that cut through all the noise to stand out. Though the show’s ostensible lead is Jeff Bridges, who also continues to be great as the grizzled Dan Chase on the run, it is the supporting characters that really have continued to elevate the show. In this most recent episode, we witness the aftermath from when Zoe was nearly killed before being whisked away in the trunk of Chase’s car. Initially shaken as anyone would be, over the course of the episode she quietly begins observing details around her and formulating a plan. Speaking volumes even without saying a whole lot of dialogue, you can see the wheels beginning to turn. It initially recalls her outstanding work in the series The Leftovers where she went entire episodes without saying anything at all as a woman who had taken a vow of silence. In The Old Man, you can feel the same commanding presence infused into every single moment.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

GAC Family Followed In Hallmark's Footsteps With Christmas In July Block, And Even Used A Former Hallmark Star To Do It

Over the last several months, a bit of a rivalry has emerged as newish network GAC Family has poached some top tier talent from Hallmark, including names like Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar. Now, the network is even hopping into the Christmas in July game with its first-ever programming block — and the network is bringing in another former Hallmark name to host it.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hopper
Person
Aidan Gallagher
Person
Colm Feore
Collider

‘The Forgiven’ Review: Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes Can’t Save This Misguided Morality Tale

An uncertain and meandering work that struggles to craft a compelling story when intermixed with ineffective commentary, The Forgiven is doomed by its own tepid adherence to trope that robs the experience of any teeth. This is a shame as, despite the poor way it ends up being constructed, the promising pieces are all there. Getting to see leads Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain on screen is always intriguing, especially when they take on cruel characters whose flaws are at the forefront of the performance. It also is directed with a sure hand by John Michael McDonagh whose past films, like the magnificent meditation on faith that is Calvary, have established that he is no stranger to navigating the often painful intricacies of a complicated story. While there are flashes of this more focused grappling with a theme attempting to burst through in The Forgiven, it only ends up being smothered by its own worst impulses. While there is promise and potential in its premise, it never is actually excavated enough to justify its surprisingly egotistical unraveling into errant mundanity.
MOVIES
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick' Breaks 'The Dark Knight' Record at Domestic Box Office

Paramount’s wondrous year at the box office shows no sign of stopping, as Top Gun: Maverick fell by a minuscule 9% for an estimated $34 million finish over the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend. This will take the film’s running domestic total to $572 million, further increasing its lead over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the year’s biggest hit.
MOVIES
Collider

Why Kevin Malone Was the Heart of ‘The Office’

The ceaseless popularity of the American version of The Office is undeniable. Created as a reimagining of Ricky Gervais’ successful British comedy, the series ran for nine seasons on NBC. While it was a big hit during its initial run, its popularity only grew during its years on Netflix. Even though the series ended in 2013, it’s still one of the most watched shows today. We can’t get enough of the over-the-top antics of Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and his assistant to the regional manager, Dwight Schrutte (Rainn Wilson). We know the happy ending, but still we want to watch Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) fall in love all over again.
TV SERIES
Collider

8 of The Best Virus-Related Movies Made Well Before The Pandemic

While the COVID-19 pandemic is something the world has only been dealing with since the start of 2020, the history of viruses in the world of film goes back much further. For decades, the "virus movie" was a popular type of disaster film, as it works well as a good antagonist, of sorts. At least in fiction, everyone can agree that a deadly virus is a bad thing, and therefore, it's a way to get characters to team up to fight against such an unambiguously deadly threat.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Obsidian#Umbrellas#The Umbrella Academy#The Sparrow Academy
Collider

'Last Week Tonight': John Oliver Discusses Nightmare Inspiring Beach Dolls

After last week’s episode of Last Week Tonight which delved into the right to abortion being overruled and water shortages around the Colorado River, viewers probably needed a lighter story this time around. Although the staff for the HBO late-night show was on holiday this week, a pre-recorded web exclusive was still released on YouTube. And yes, the story was arguably less grim than last week’s, however, it was decidedly creepier.
TV SHOWS
Collider

How to Watch 'The Princess': Where Is the Joey King Movie Streaming?

Once upon a time, there was a princess, and she became so badass that all her enemies started to fear her. And like that, The Princess is about to rewrite fairytales, featuring a sword-wielding, butt-kicking princess played by Joey King. The story follows, as you would expect from the title, a princess, whose father is about to be overthrown by a cruel, evil prince, and she is forced to marry the enemy. But she refuses to go through with the wedding and fights to save herself and her family.
MOVIES
Collider

Why Poison Ivy is the Heart and Soul of 'Harley Quinn'

Poison Ivy helps guide Harley Quinn out of a toxic relationship with the Joker and helps her become a better version of herself in the Harley Quinn HBO Max series. However, Ivy gets this much and more out of her time bonding with Harley and going through their unhinged adventures. She’s going on her own journey of learning to trust others through her bond with Harley from friends to lovers. Ivy is the heart and soul of Harley Quinn because, like Harley, she learns to live more authentically and open throughout the first two seasons and beyond.
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'The Man From Toronto' Is Driven by Its Female Influence

The Man From Toronto sees Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson team up in an action packed buddy comedy from Netflix, and it certainly has its fair share of bloodshed and violence. Harrelson plays the titular Toronto, also known as Randy, whilst Hart plays an accidental imposter, Teddy. Despite his aversion to violence, Teddy frequently becomes involved in altercations with some true villains as he works alongside Toronto. The film features many action scenes where the men are often found battling in a fight to the death, but underneath all the 'tough guy' demeanors is the women who drive them. In one way or another, the women in the men's lives have all the true power and influence.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

From 'Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan' to 'The Blacklist', 7 Shows Like ‘The Terminal List’ to Watch Next

Chris Pratt has been having quite the year. Aside from starring in Jurassic World Dominion and appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, now comes his latest television project, The Terminal List. The American action thriller follows Lt. Commander James Reece, played by Pratt, as he returns from an unsuccessful covert mission in which his entire platoon of Navy SEALS is ambushed.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Black Bird' Review: An Exceptional Cast Makes This True Crime Drama Soar

In the sea of true-crime series that have hit streaming services so far in 2022, Black Bird is a different kind of animal. And boy, can this bird fly. Taron Egerton turns in a powerhouse performance as Jimmy Keene, the drug-dealing son of a cop (Ray Liotta, in one of his final roles). In exchange for release from his 10-year prison sentence, Keene takes a deal from the FBI to infiltrate a maximum-security prison for mentally unstable inmates in order to help the feds nail down a suspected serial killer. But, before he can be released, Keene has to gain the trust of said serial killer, Larry Hall (a creepier than ever Paul Walter Hauser), and find out the location of the bodies of suspected victims.
TV SERIES
Collider

'My Hero Academia' Season 5 OVA's to Stream This Summer

On the second day of Anime Expo, My Hero Academia fans got a release date confirmation for the two highly anticipated Season 5 OVAs, one titled “Hero League Baseball” and the other “Laugh! As if you are in Hell”. Both special episodes had already aired in...
COMICS
Collider

6 Best Sitcoms That Weren't Afraid to Make Us Cry

If you're feeling down, watching your favorite Sitcom is a pretty effective way to put a smile on your face. Be it the reliableness of a classic like Friends or a group of geeky scientists as they journey through life in The Big Bang Theory, dozens of sitcoms have been a surefire way to turn a frown upside down for decades.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy