On Monday, the Jackson American Legion Post 130 baseball team beat Windom, which won the Big South Conference championship this spring. On Thursday, Post 130 did even better, topping Fairmont, the team that just won the Class AA state title, 11-9. Jackson led 7-1 going to the bottom of the fifth, then Fairmont scored four runs to get back in it. Jackson answered with four runs in the seventh, then held on when Fairmont plated four of its own in the bottom half.

JACKSON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO