'The Boys': Soldier Boy and Homelander Go At It in "Herogasm" Behind the Scenes Video

By Britta DeVore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditors Note: Spoilers for ‘The Boys’ Season 3, Episode 6 ahead. Fly high with The Boys’ Jensen Ackles and Antony Starr in a new behind-the-scenes tweet shared to the series’ Twitter account. It’s been almost one week since the epic, disturbing, and sensual events of the show’s highly anticipated “Herogasm” episode...

#Soldier Boy#Herogasm
