For Gina Danos, the word “hero” can hold numerous meanings, one being the definition of people who selflessly give their time and life to respond to the needs of others. With 18 years of service to the Montegut Fire Department under her belt, there is no question that “hero” falls in line with a list of titles to describe the figure that Gina has become in the bayou community: volunteer, lifeguard, swim instructor, and coach, to name a few.

MONTEGUT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO