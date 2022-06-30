ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old killed, others injured in shooting at Detroit apartment

By Matt Durr
MLive
MLive
 4 days ago
DETROIT -- Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday morning which left a 17-year-old dead and two others injured. According to Fox...

