17-year-old killed, others injured in shooting at Detroit apartment

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are searching for former officer Stefon Hodo after investigators recovered his vehicle and weapons that were reportedly stolen and used by a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting. Hodo served in the police department from 2005 until 2013. Detroit police confirmed Hodo and the suspect are neighbors. Stefon Hodo (credit: Detroit Police Department) “The department is concerned for Hodo’s well-being, and asks anyone with information about where he is to contact Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers,” DPD said in a press release. Police say the shooting happened Thursday in the 15300 block of Ferguson Street. The suspect was at...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO