17-year-old killed, others injured in shooting at Detroit apartment
DETROIT -- Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday morning which left a 17-year-old dead and two others injured. According to Fox...www.mlive.com
DETROIT -- Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday morning which left a 17-year-old dead and two others injured. According to Fox...www.mlive.com
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 1