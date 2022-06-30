ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung’s gaming TV hub launches with Xbox, Stadia, and GeForce Now streaming

By Tom Warren
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung is launching its gaming hub for its 2022 smart TVs and monitors today. The hub brings together the best game streaming apps into a single location, with quick access to Nvidia’s GeForce Now, Google Stadia, Utomik, Twitch, and Microsoft’s new Xbox TV app. Even Amazon Luna...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

