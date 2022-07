GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke wants to get rid of passwords. Open-source software has been plagued with cybersecurity issues for years, and GitHub and other companies in the space have been taking steps to bolster security. Dohmke knows, however, that to get to the root of the industrywide problem will take more than just corporate action: It will ultimately require a sea change and cultural shift in how developers work.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 HOURS AGO