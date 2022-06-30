ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justice Elena Kagan says Supreme Court 'does not have a clue about how to address climate change' as it limits EPA's authority on greenhouse gases

By Jake Epstein,Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUm1q_0gQssekR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Irry_0gQssekR00
Elena Kagan.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

  • Justice Elena Kagan slammed the Supreme Court over its decision on Thursday.
  • The court ruled to limit the federal government's ability to regulate gas emissions.
  • Kagan criticized the Court, calling the decision "frightening."

Justice Elena Kagan on Thursday criticized the Supreme Court over its decision to narrow the Environmental Protection Agency's power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, saying conservatives on the high court had made themselves the "decision-maker on climate policy."

The major 6-3 ruling, for the case West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, limits the EPA's ability to set regulations on the energy sector — a decision that poses massive implications on the Biden administration's goals to fight climate change.

"Whatever else this Court may know about, it does not have a clue about how to address climate change," Kagan wrote in a dissenting opinion, joined by the court's two other liberals, Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor.

She continued: "And let's say the obvious: The stakes here are high. Yet the Court today prevents congressionally authorized agency action to curb power plants' carbon dioxide emissions. The Court appoints itself — instead of Congress or the expert agency — the decisionmaker on climate policy. I cannot think of many things more frightening."

The Supreme Court's decision handed a victory to West Virginia and a slew of Republican-led states, many of which are fossil fuel producers, that brought the challenge against the EPA's authority to impose sweeping regulations. Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the majority opinion.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch pushed back on the dissent, writing that, "the Court hardly professes to 'appoint itself' 'the decision-maker on climate policy.'"

He continued: "The Court acknowledges only that, under our Constitution, the people's elected representatives in Congress are the decisionmakers here — and they have not clearly granted the agency the authority it claims for itself."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 23

Rick Praml
3d ago

these rules should be made by congress not unelected bureaucrats. Democrats love these groups so they can create their socialist dictatorships

Reply(2)
17
Etexdoris
3d ago

If there truly is something that can be done about the changing climate, Congress doesn’t know what to do about it either and Biden sure doesn’t. From what I heard on the news and without reading the opinion, it sounds like the SupCt just said that the EPA, a government agency, should refrain from implementing regulations that exceed the effects and purpose of the agency. Congress can hear experts and implement deadlines for compliance. You don’t turn loose an agency to make decisions that affect the entire economy without some legislative oversight.

Reply(1)
12
AP_000319.ffcc7a117ebb4d3c995d07ae3e67870d.1902
1d ago

The Supreme Court is supposed to judge the cases they choose on if they obey the Constitution or not. Period. They don’t make laws.

Reply
4
