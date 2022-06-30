ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Aurora, NY

East Aurora PD issue warning about vehicle thefts, thefts from unlocked vehicles

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1cJq_0gQsrk5000

The East Aurora Police Department has issued a warning to residents about vehicle thefts and thefts from unlocked vehicles.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page , individuals have been going through unlocked vehicles and taking anything valuable and taking the vehicles if the keys/fob are left inside them.

The post says three vehicles were stolen from the village Wednesday night.

Recently individuals utilizing stolen vehicles have been in our town and village, at night, going through unlocked vehicles. They are stealing anything valuable and taking cars if keys/fobs are left in them. These criminals are brazen and dangerous and have no respect for human life. They have led EAPD and other agencies on high speed chases.

LAST NIGHT THREE (3) VEHICLES WERE STOLEN FROM THE VILLAGE

LOCK YOUR CAR! DO NOT LEAVE VALUABLES IN YOUR CAR!

AND, DO NOT LEAVE KEYS/FOBS IN YOUR CAR!!!!!!!!
- East Aurora Police Department

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Police departments attempt to combat ATVs and dirt bikes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police departments across the country say ATVs and dirt bikes are becoming a nuisance during the summer months. In the words of the Buffalo Police commissioner Joe Gramaglia, dirt bikes are a menace. "They're not registered," he said. "They're not street legal. You've got individuals that...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

State Police: Hamburg man arrested for DWI Saturday following crash

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arrested by New York State Police in the Town of Clarence on Saturday for DWI. Eric Zyers, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation — failed to stop at a red light — after his car reportedly crashed into another at the intersection of Wehrle Drive and Transit Road.
CLARENCE, NY
iheart.com

Man Arrested After Firing Barrage on Gates Street

Gates police have charged 26-year-old Carey Bradley of Rochester with possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child after he fired on another man on a street where numerous children were playing. They say Bradley ran along Fox Run Saturday evening, firing repeatedly at another...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Aurora, NY
Crime & Safety
City
East Aurora, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Tonawanda Woman Arrested By New York State Police For Larceny In Lockport

A Western New York woman was arrested by New York State Police at the Walmart in Lockport for Larceny. NYSP Troopers arrested the woman after receiving a call to the Walmart Supercenter located on South Transit Road. Angela Fitzsimons, who was allegedly trying to exit the store with unpaid merchandise, was stopped by Walmart employees. She was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny. She was taken into custody by Troopers and taken to the State Police precinct in Lockport for processing. She was released with a ticket and will return to court in Lockport at a later date.
LOCKPORT, NY
nyspnews.com

Tonawanda Woman arrested from Lockport Walmart larceny

On June 30, 2022 at approximately 4:23PM, Troopers responded to a call at Walmart Supercenter located on South Transit Rd in the Town of Lockport for a report of Petit Larceny. Angela Fitzsimons was attempting to leave the store with merchandise when she was stopped by Walmart staff. Fitzsimons was picked up by Troopers and processed at SP Lockport.
LOCKPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Thefts#Property Crime#Eapd
FingerLakes1

Rochester man taken into custody after traffic stop

Police say a Rochester man was taken into custody on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Carmelo Diaz, 32, of Rochester on a bench warrant issued by the Town of Hopewell Court. Diaz was taken into custody originally by Irondequiot...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

State Police say man driving stolen car ran out of gas on Thruway

BUFFALO, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police say they have arrested a Buffalo man, accused of driving a stolen car until it ran out of gas. Police say 40-year-old Christopher M. Krause of Buffalo was sitting in the passenger seat of a disabled vehicle on the New York State Thruway in Buffalo.
chautauquatoday.com

Falconer Man Arrested on Leandra's Law Charge in Hanover

A traffic stop Saturday evening in the Town of Hanover led to the arrest of a Falconer man on several charges, including a violation of Leandra's Law. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a vehicle complaint with a possible intoxicated driver on Hanover Road shortly before 7:45 PM. Deputies pulled over the vehicle and determined that the driver, 36-year-old Joshua Stenstrom, allegedly had a BAC more than twice the legal limit and had a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle. Stenstrom was charged with two counts of aggravated DWI, along with one count each of DWI, 4th-degree criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
FALCONER, NY
News 8 WROC

Male in his 30’s shot and killed on Jefferson Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department, along with the Major Crimes Unit, is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday afternoon on Jefferson Avenue. Upon arrival, officers said they were told a male victim in his 30’s was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle. Medical professionals told police that the victim […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
WKBW-TV

West Seneca police responding to reported drowning

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police confirm to 7 News officers are responding to a reported drowning. Emergency crews were called to the scene on Roycroft Drive around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. At this point, no additional details are being released. 7 News has a crew headed to...
WEST SENECA, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating homicide near Bartlett St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Bartlett Street. The incident happened shortly before noon. This is the second homicide the city of Rochester has seen in less than a 12-hour time frame. This is an active scene and […]
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

3 killed in North Buffalo house fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Fire crews were called to a house fire early Monday morning in North Buffalo. Crews were at the scene of 194 Huntington Avenue, just one block from Hertel Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo says there was a report of people trapped on the second floor and attic of the residence.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy