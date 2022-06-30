East Aurora PD issue warning about vehicle thefts, thefts from unlocked vehicles

The East Aurora Police Department has issued a warning to residents about vehicle thefts and thefts from unlocked vehicles.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page , individuals have been going through unlocked vehicles and taking anything valuable and taking the vehicles if the keys/fob are left inside them.

The post says three vehicles were stolen from the village Wednesday night.

Recently individuals utilizing stolen vehicles have been in our town and village, at night, going through unlocked vehicles. They are stealing anything valuable and taking cars if keys/fobs are left in them. These criminals are brazen and dangerous and have no respect for human life. They have led EAPD and other agencies on high speed chases.



LAST NIGHT THREE (3) VEHICLES WERE STOLEN FROM THE VILLAGE



LOCK YOUR CAR! DO NOT LEAVE VALUABLES IN YOUR CAR!



AND, DO NOT LEAVE KEYS/FOBS IN YOUR CAR!!!!!!!!

- East Aurora Police Department