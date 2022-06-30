ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island woman, 31, accused of drug deal allegedly had heroin, cocaine stash in bra

By Staten Island Advance Staff
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 31-year-old woman had crack cocaine and heroin hidden in her bra when she was busted by police on the North Shore of Staten Island. Barbara Forgit of Avenue B was arrested on June 10 after...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Nabbed! NYPD arrests 2 suspects in separate carjackings on Staten Island, including incidents at New Dorp shopping centers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police have arrested at least two suspects in connection with separate carjackings on the East and South shores of Staten Island in June. A 15-year-old boy stands accused in a carjacking on Tuesday in Eltingville where a 52-year-old man struggled with three suspects in an unsuccessful effort to prevent them from stealing his car.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD searching for missing Port Richmond teen

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a 17-year-old Port Richmond girl who was last seen on Saturday. Naylea Reyes-Morales was observed leaving her John Street home on July 2, 2022, at around 10 a.m., according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Heroin#Drugs#Stash#Criminal Court
The Staten Island Advance

Singer’s off-key note suspends plea as domestic-violence victim in stabbing death of husband on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Everything was in place for Rachel Velazquez to resolve her murder case by pleading guilty to manslaughter and admitting she killed her husband, Fidel (Phil) Velazquez, at their West Brighton home nearly four years ago. Defense lawyer Jeff Chabrowe and Assistant District Attorney Tuesday Muller-Mondi...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for July 2, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Mary Masterpalo, 93, passed away June 30 with family by her side. The daughter of immigrants, she came to Staten Island with her family at age 3 after living in Pennsylvania. She married the late Anthony Masterpalo in 1946 and raised her family. She was an excellent sewer, knitter, and crocheter; she loved cooking for her family, particularly during the holiday season. She loved going to Atlantic City and going on vacation to Wildwood Crest, N.J., with her husband and family. She was a beloved wife, mother of three, grandmother of nine, and great-grandmother of 10.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
54K+
Followers
36K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy